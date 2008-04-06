UCSB Beats Pacific to Earn Share of Big West Title

The No. 56 UCSB men’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day with a convincing 6-1 victory over Pacific. The win ensures the Gauchos a share of the Big West Conference regular season title and a first-round bye at the Big West tournament later this month.

Graduating seniors Nigel Barton and Jack Hui helped make it a day to remember by winning their doubles matches at the Nos. 3 and 1 positions, respectively. Hui came back from an 0-3 deficit in the third set of his singles match later in the day, winning six-straight games to improve his record to a team-best 12-5 and enhance the celebration. Sadly, senior and Big West Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, Anders Dalskov, who is still sidelined with a knee injury, could not take the court in the final home match of his career.

On the bright side, the Gauchos (11-6 overall, 4-1 in Big West play) have put themselves in great position to qualify for the NCAA tournament and extend the season long enough for Anders to get back in the mix.

UCSB will head back to the road for the remainder of the regular season and will have chances to improve its national ranking in matches with No. 13 Pepperdine and No. 36 Boise State.

Thank you for making it out to the courts today to help honor our seniors. I know your support and interest means a great deal to them.

Go Gauchos!

No. 56 UCSB 6, Pacific 1

Doubles

No. 1 — Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Moritz Starke / David Gonzalez (Pacific) 8-7

No. 2 — Alex Konigsfeldt / Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) defeated Renan Delsin / Vegerd Veskimagi (Pacific) 8-5

No. 3 — Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated Artem Gramma / Pedro Toledo (Pacific) 8-2

Singles

No. 1 — Moritz Starke (Pacific) defeated Philip Therp (UCSB) 7-6, 5-7 (10-4)

No. 2 — Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) defeated David Gonzalez (Pacific) 6-2, 4-6, 2-1 ret.

No. 3 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Renan Delsin (Pacific) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 — Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) defeated Artem Gramma (Pacific) 6-3, 6-2

No. 5 — Max Taylor (UCSB) defeated Vegerd Veskimagi (Pacific) 6-3, 6-1

No. 6 — Josh Finkelstien (UCSB) defeated Chase Oliphant (Pacific) 6-1, 6-0



Next Matches

No. 13 Pepperdine, 2 p.m. Thursday, Malibu

Utah State, 10:30 a.m. April 17, Logan, Utah

Utah, 1:30 p.m. April 18, Salt Lake City

BYU, noon April 19, Provo, Utah

No. 36 Boise State, 11 a.m. April 20, Boise

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.