Baseball

UCSB Beats Portland on Eric Yang’s Walk-Off Hit in Ninth

By UCSB Media Relations | May 22, 2018 | 8:35 a.m.

Eric Yang's pinch-hit walk-off RBI single lifted the UC Santa Barbara baseball team to a 1-0 win over Portland on Monday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

With two out in the ninth, Tevin Mitchell singled and stole his sixth bag of the year to put himself in scoring position. On the next pitch, Jason Willow advanced him to third with a single to put the winning run 90 feet away from home. Yang was called on to pinch-hit for right-fielder Michael McAdoo, and he singled through the right side to drive in the game-winning run and send his teammates sprinting out of the dugout to mob him.

UCSB improved to 25-27-1 on the season while Portland fell to 23-30.

Gaucho starting junior RHP Luke Andrews set the tone by retiring 18 of the first 21 batters he faced through six innings, only allowing two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Not to be outdone, Portland's Kevin Baker and reliever Jordan Horak combined for six innings of two-hit, two-walk ball for the Pilots, with Baker recording seven strikeouts.

Andrews began the top of the seventh inning with a strikeout onto left fielder Cody Hawken, but his walks issued to first baseman Ryan Hoogerwerf and shortstop Chad Stevens prompted head coach Andrew Checketts to make a change and bring in freshman lefty Josh Candau, who finished out the inning for the Gauchos.

Held to two hits up to that point, the UCSB offense started to come alive over the next two innings with a double to left center from Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh and a single from sophomore right fielder Armani Smith in the eighth. Both were left stranded for the home side as the game progressed to the ninth inning.

Candau started off the final inning by forcing a groundout from centerfielder Beau Brundage and striking out Hawken for the fourth time in the game. Hoogerwerf singled through the 3-4 hole for the Pilots' first hit since the fourth inning, but third baseman Daniel Lopez lined out to Gaucho third baseman Jason Willow, after the Canadian made a spectacular rapid-reaction play, to end the inning.

Mitchell went 3 for 4 to lead the UCSB offense.

The Gauchos close out the regular season with a three-game series at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium against Hawai'i, beginning with their matchup on Thursday at 3 p.m.

