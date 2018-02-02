Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Beats San Diego State in Men’s Tennis Home Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | February 2, 2018 | 6:50 p.m.

The UCSB men's tennis team won its home opener on Friday, defeating San Diego State 6-1.

The Gauchos are now 3-1 on the year while the Aztecs drop to 0-3 on the season.

"The support from the sideline was terrific and really helped us," coach Marty Davis said. "This team really pushed us and I am glad we got the win and hopefully it helps us going into tomorrow." 

The Gauchos play unbeaten Fresno State on Saturday.

The doubles team of  Anders Holm, and Nicolas Moreno de Alboran dominated their match, winning 6-0.

"I felt like the energy was really high and that helped us as a team," Moreno de Alboran said. "The crowd was great, a lot of players from other teams which we appreciated, and fans from Santa Barbara were great and they really helped us have high energy and get a win."

"Beating someone 6-0 is hard in doubles and they just looked great," Davis said. "They looked better than the No. 44 team in the country today."     

UCSB then secured the doubles point thanks to the efforts of senior Simon Freund and redshirt freshman Joseph Rotheram on court two. At 4-3, deuce point, Rotheram was able to seal the point with a return that appeared to be heading right for his face. His shot just made it over the net, and UCSB was able to ride the 5-3 lead into a 6-4 win and the doubles point.

In singles, SDSU's Rafael Gonzalez-Almazan kept it close with junior Hironori Koyanagi. Fortunately for UCSB, the transfer kept strong and also pulled off a straight-set victory, 6-4, 6-4.

Freund faced off against Restifo and pulled out a 7-5, 6-2 win to clinch the match.

Moreno de Alboran, after dropping his first set, rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

