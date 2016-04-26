Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Pulls Out Win at St. Mary’s in 10 Innings, 4-3

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | April 26, 2016 | 6:06 p.m.

MORAGA – Sophomore third baseman JJ Muno singled and later scored on a Billy Fredrick sacrifice fly to give No. 16 UC Santa Barbara the eventual game-winning run for a 4-3 win over St. Mary's in a wild extra innings affair Louis Guisto Field.

St. Mary's (22-16) plated single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to send the game to extra innings at 3-3.

Both teams then had golden opportunities to go ahead in the 10th.

The Gauchos (26-10-1) had the first go at it, loading the bases on three walks from reliever Jonathan Buckley, but new pitcher Tim Holdgrafer stopped the bleeding and ended the inning by getting UCSB's Devon Gradford to bounce out right in front of the catcher.

Then in the bottom half of the frame, the Gaels found themselves moments away from earning a walk-off win. But pinch runner Conor Thane, who came in for Anthony Villa after a two-out double, made a crucial error that cost his team.

Leading off third, Thane got a bad read on a Trevor Bettencourt pitch that got away from catcher Dempsey Grover and was unable to advance and score. Bettencourt, who improved to 3-1 and turned in an excellent two innings of relief, recovered to fan Matt Toscano and end the inning.

Muno and freshman second baseman Tevin Mitchell, UCSB's eighth and ninth hitters in the lineup on Tuesday, opened the 11th with back-to-back singles off Holdgrafer, giving the Gauchos two runners in scoring position after Andrew Calica's sacrifice bunt.

An intentional walk to freshman right fielder Michael McAdoo set up the force out at home and a double play up the middle, but none of that mattered when Fredrick lofted a fly ball to medium left-center field, scoring Muno.

Though the Gauchos couldn't inflict any more damage in the frame, Bettencourt didn't allow a hit in the bottom half to lock down the win.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 