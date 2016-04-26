UCSB Pulls Out Win at St. Mary’s in 10 Innings, 4-3

MORAGA – Sophomore third baseman JJ Muno singled and later scored on a Billy Fredrick sacrifice fly to give No. 16 UC Santa Barbara the eventual game-winning run for a 4-3 win over St. Mary's in a wild extra innings affair Louis Guisto Field.

St. Mary's (22-16) plated single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to send the game to extra innings at 3-3.

Both teams then had golden opportunities to go ahead in the 10th.

The Gauchos (26-10-1) had the first go at it, loading the bases on three walks from reliever Jonathan Buckley, but new pitcher Tim Holdgrafer stopped the bleeding and ended the inning by getting UCSB's Devon Gradford to bounce out right in front of the catcher.

Then in the bottom half of the frame, the Gaels found themselves moments away from earning a walk-off win. But pinch runner Conor Thane, who came in for Anthony Villa after a two-out double, made a crucial error that cost his team.

Leading off third, Thane got a bad read on a Trevor Bettencourt pitch that got away from catcher Dempsey Grover and was unable to advance and score. Bettencourt, who improved to 3-1 and turned in an excellent two innings of relief, recovered to fan Matt Toscano and end the inning.

Muno and freshman second baseman Tevin Mitchell, UCSB's eighth and ninth hitters in the lineup on Tuesday, opened the 11th with back-to-back singles off Holdgrafer, giving the Gauchos two runners in scoring position after Andrew Calica's sacrifice bunt.

An intentional walk to freshman right fielder Michael McAdoo set up the force out at home and a double play up the middle, but none of that mattered when Fredrick lofted a fly ball to medium left-center field, scoring Muno.

Though the Gauchos couldn't inflict any more damage in the frame, Bettencourt didn't allow a hit in the bottom half to lock down the win.