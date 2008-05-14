UCSB Biologist Receives National Excellence Award

Alice Alldredge, a professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology at UC Santa Barbara, has received the G. Evelyn Hutchinson Award from the American Society of Limnology and Oceanography.

The G. Evelyn Hutchinson Award is given to “a beacon of excellence, a researcher who, through innovative scientific activities that have deeply advanced our knowledge, serves as a model for the rest of us. Given her broad, significant and ongoing impact on oceanography, there could be few people more deserving of this award than Dr. Alice Alldredge,” the award states.

The award has been presented annually since 1982 to recognize excellence in any aspect of limnology or oceanography. In lending his name to the award, Hutchinson asked that recipients be scientists who had made considerable contributions to knowledge, and whose future work promised a continuing legacy of scientific excellence.

Investigations in the Alldredge lab at UCSB are focused on the role of “marine snow” in the ecology of the sea.

Marine snow is a generic term for large, amorphous aggregates of detritus, algae, bacteria, fecal matter and debris that form in the upper ocean and sediment to the seafloor. Marine snow provides the major source of food and carbon to ocean sediments.

Gail Gallessich is UCSB’s science writer.