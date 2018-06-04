Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Blanks Hawai’i in Big West Men’s Tennis Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | April 6, 2018 | 7:22 p.m.

Winners of five of its last six games, the UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team has appeared to catch fire at just the right time following a sweeping victory of Hawai'i to give them its first conference win of the year.

"Every played super good today, super clean and everybody handled the windy conditions really well so overall I was impressed with today's win," Head Coach Marty Davis said. "We wanted to get everybody confidence heading into Sunday and we did just that."

UCSB (11-6 overall, 1-0 Big West) has now won its last three games and improves its undefeated streak at home to 9-0 with two games remaining in the Santa Barbara area. Hawai'i (2-12 overall, 1-1 Big West) continues its struggles this season as it failed to capitalize on a second straight conference victory after defeating UC Davis.

As pointed out many times this season, the doubles point in college tennis is extremely important and UCSB has become much more consistent in taking that opening point. Coming into this game, the Gauchos had claimed the doubles point in six of their last eight and continued that streak today.

"We really stepped up during Big West play last season and I think we have started that off right with a big win here today," Senior captain Freund said. "Conference play is the most important part of the season and we know that."

Over on court one, juniors Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm won their match 6-2 while sophomore transfer Joseph Guillin and freshman Victor Krustev won by that same mark to give their team the 1-0 lead.

The dominance carried over into singles play where every single Gaucho won in straight sets to give themselves a nice boost heading into its next conference match. With the wind really picking up at the Rec Cen Courts, every single player adapted nicely leading to many solid wins.

The first player to pick up a win on the day was junior transfer Hiro Koyanagi which was a nice boost for him as this was his first appearance back in the lineup since March 14th against Gonzaga. The SBCC transfer won on court six by a score of 6-1, 6-0.

"Coach expected me to play better and I wasn't doing my best as I was earlier this season but when I was out of the lineup I tried to improve as much as I could," Koyanagi said. "I didn't want to put extra pressure into this game I just wanted to get this win for my team."

Freshman Victor Krustev also continued his impressive season with a 6-2, 6-1 win on court four for his ninth win of the year. Almost immediately after, Holm won his match on court three to seal the match for the Gauchos. Holm won 6-1, 6-0 to earn his second straight win.

Moreno de Alboran was the next Gaucho to earn a victory as he defeated Hawai'i's Seric, 6-2, 6-2 to stay undefeated in Santa Barbara himself. He has also won his third-straight match.

"Winning is always great especially when you play against conference teams and I am happy for the team," Moreno de Alboran said. "I love playing here with the crowd, our friends and everybody here so it's always nice to win here."

Redshirt freshman Joseph Rotheram doubled up his opponent 6-3, 6-3 to bounce back nicely from a tough loss against the University of Denver, while senior captain Simon Freund delivered the final blow with a 6-2, 6-4 on court two for his third consecutive victory since losing 6-0, 6-0 against Oregon.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 