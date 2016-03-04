UCSB Blanks Sacramento State

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team posted their second straight shutout, snuffing the Sacramento State Hornets 7-0 on Friday at the Rec Cen tennis courts.

The Gauchos ace doubles team of Miles Seemann and Nathan Eshmade started the sweep with yet another impressive 6-1 victory on court one to start the afternoon's sweep of the Hornets. Freshmen Anders Holm and Nicolas Moreno put the doubles point on the board for the Gauchos with a 6-1 win of their own on court 2.

The UCSB men never looked back, registering straight set wins at all six singles positions.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.