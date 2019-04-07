Pixel Tracker

Tennis

UCSB Blanks UC Davis in Big West Tennis Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | April 7, 2019 | 9:00 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara won its fourth consecutive Big West opener, beating UC Davis 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

It's the fourth straight win for the Gauchos and seventh of their last eight. 

"We are playing really good tennis right now," coach Marty Davis said. "UC Davis has had some injuries but they were competitive and they were a good match. Now, we hope we can continue riding this to another win tomorrow against nationally ranked (No. 46) Cal.

The win marks UCSB's (10-5 overall, 1-0 Big West) 26th consecutive Big West win, including tournament victories, dating back to the 2014-15 season when the Gauchos last conference loss was against, coincidentally, UC Davis (10-9 overall, 0-3 Big West).

Santa Barbara is seeking its fifth-straight conference crown as well as coach Davis' 12th Big West Title.

UCSB won the doubles point with wins on court two and three. On court two, junior Joseph Guillin and sophomore Victor Krustev improved to 7-0 on the year after winning their match 6-1.

Joseph Rotheram and Hironori Koyanagi sealed the point with a 6-4 win to improve to 4-2 on the year. Senior co-captains Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm were on their way to a win at the top court up 5-4 when the match was called.

Up 1-0, UCSB secured a shutout win thanks to wins on the No. 6, 1 and 3 courts. First, on court six, Holm continues his hot play bumping his win streak to four with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. The senior is now even in dual-match play with a 7-7 overall mark.

Speaking of hot play, Moreno de Alboran continues doing well as he is now 9-2 at the top court following a 6-1, 6-2 win. Moreno de Alboran has now won seven of his last eight matches, six of which have come at the No. 1 spot. His one loss in that time frame came against then No. 5 Thomas Laurent of Oregon University.

Up 3-0, Krustev clinched UCSB's win following a 6-4, 6-1 victory at the No. 3 court. Krustev is now a team-best 11-2 in dual-match play, with all his wins coming at the three spot.

