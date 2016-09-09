Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Blitzes Brown at USF Challenge

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | September 9, 2016 | 8:22 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara (6-2) offense was potent on Friday night, as the team combined for a .367 hitting percentage in a 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 women's volleyball sweep of Brown (1-4) to open the USF Challenge.

"To get the sweep, our passers really stepped up from the start to allow our offense to easily flow," head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "Being able to hit for .367 was a complete team effort."

With no Gaucho registering a double-digit kill night, the ball was spread fairly evenly across the court with all but two attackers swinging at least 10 times. Phoebe Grunt topped the roster with eight kills with her efficient .500 hitting performance, while Lindsey Ruddins was behind her with seven kills. Taking notes from her senior counterpart, freshman middle blocker Charlie Robinson delivered six kills off a season-high .545 clip.

Quarterbacking UCSB's balanced attack was setter Hannah Juley who finished with 23 assists, while adding a pair of kills herself. She was also terrific at the service line after matching Chanel Hoffman with a team-leading three aces, which helped the Gauchos record a season-high of nine.

"On the defensive end, our serving is what set the tone," Welch noted. "That allowed our block to come alive."

