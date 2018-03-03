Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:41 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Blows Out Cal Poly in Regular-Season Finale

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 3, 2018 | 10:36 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara made senior night one to remember on Saturday with an 86-61 blowout win over Blue-Green Rival Cal Poly at the Thunderdome. In the process, the Gauchos secured the No. 2 seed in the 2018 Big West Tournament. 

UCSB (22-8 overall, 11-5 in the Big West) will once again play the Mustangs (9-21, 4-12) in the first round of the league tournament on Thursday, March 8 at 9 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim. 

In the regular season finale, the Mustangs took a 10-8 lead when Josh Martin made a layup at the 11:15 mark in the first half, but that's when Max Heidegger made his first of five three-pointers to ignite a 14-0 run over a span of 1:40.

A three-pointer by Leland King II, another three by Heidegger, a jump hook by King and yet another three by Heidegger gave the Gauchos a 22-10 lead with 8:54 left in the half. 

Cal Poly got back within 34-29 on a layup by Donovan Fields, but King's third three-pointer of the half gave UCSB a 37-29 lead at the break. 

The Gauchos began the second half with consecutive three-point baskets by Gabe Vincent, Marcus Jackson and Heidegger. A slam dunk by Jalen Canty completed an 11-0 surge to push the lead to 48-29 and Cal Poly never got closer than 13 the rest of the way. 

Heidegger finished with 23 points and made five three-point baskets in the game, giving him 90 on the season, a new UCSB school record. The previous mark of 87 was set by Brian Johnson in 1986-87 and was one of the oldest school records. 

King tied Heidegger for scoring honors with 23 points. He added eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. He was 9-for-14 from the field overall and 3-for-4 from three-point range.

Canty, who returned to action on Thursday after a six-game suspension, made 6-of-7 field goal attempts to finish with 14 points and six rebounds. He helped a Gaucho assault that shot 55.7% from the field overall and made 11 three-point baskets for the third game in a row. 

As a team, UCSB had 27 assists and a mere five turnovers. The 27 assists rank as the fifth most in school history and the 27-5 assist to turnover ratio in program history. 

"This team really shared the ball tonight," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "We had six players with at least three assists and not one with more than one turnover. I'm not sure I've ever been part of a game with those type of numbers."

The Gauchos had just five turnovers to go with the season-high 27 assists. Vincent, playing his last game at the Thunderdome, had eight points, a game-high seven assists and three steals. He also blocked a jumper by the Mustangs' Victor Joseph that turned into a three-point play on the other end. 

"Gabe has had a great career here," Pasternack said. "This was a great way to have him go out. He is our team-leader. He doesn't have to make shots to make us better, he just has to do what he does, which is lead and be unselfish." 

Heidegger finished with 23 points and made 5-of-14 three-point attempts. His five threes gave him 90 on the year, a new UCSB school record, breaking the mark of 87 set by Brian Johnson during the 1986-87 season. Heidegger has now scored 582 points on the year, the eighth most in school history. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]noozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 