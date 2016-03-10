Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Bren School Researchers Investigate Dark Side of ‘Green’ Products

By James Bedham for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | March 10, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Roland Geyer (Courtesy photo)
Trevor Zink (Courtesy photo)

If you buy a hybrid SUV rather than a conventional SUV of equal size, you naturally think you have chosen the “green” option. But that hybrid vehicle is no greener than a conventional compact car that gets better mileage.

In another scenario, a consumer might purchase a new, non-essential, energy-efficient electronic device ― possibly because of advertising that suggests the “greenness” of the product ― instead of not purchasing any device at all.

While the gadget may be greener than a similar but less-energy-efficient competitor, it is not a greener choice than choosing not to purchase a device.

These and other thorny particulars related to “green” products are the subject of an article by Roland Geyer, an associate professor at UC Santa Barbara’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, and Trevor Zink, who completed his Ph.D. at the Bren School in 2014.

The article, “There Is No Such Thing as a Green Product,” is featured on the cover of the spring issue of the scholarly journal Stanford Social Innovation Review.

Continuing with their hybrid example, the authors write that the hybrid owner might also drive more than he or she otherwise would, perhaps taking a job that is farther from home or moving farther from work.

Those additional miles could require enough extra fuel — and generate enough additional greenhouse gas emissions — to offset the respective savings provided by the hybrid vehicle in the first place.

That phenomenon, consuming more when a “green” product is involved, is known as the “direct rebound” effect, and, the authors write, the larger it is, the less green the hybrid vehicle is.

In the same vein, the authors note that while the light-emitting diode is in fact the most energy-efficient, longest-lasting and greenest source of artificial lighting, studies show that as the cost of lighting has decreased, total consumption has increased dramatically.

Here, the rebound results from consumers’ leaving lights on longer, lighting more areas, buying larger lit products (such as televisions) and finding whole new uses for lighting.

In this example, the authors write, rebound can “backfire” should the increase in lighting consumption “outweigh the increase in lighting efficiency and lead to a net increase in electricity consumption.”

Geyer and Zink are experts in life-cycle assessment (LCA), which quantifies the environmental impacts of products and services from resource extraction through use and end of life.

In the paper, they address the prevalence of purportedly green products, the problem of selecting benchmarks to which they are compared, the limitations of traditional LCA approaches to assessing green products and the unintended effects such products have on markets.

They also offer a new approach, which they refer to as “net green,” which addresses the problems surrounding current approaches to producing, identifying and promoting environmentally friendly products. 

“If there is no such thing as a green product, is the pursuit of corporate environmental sustainability futile?” the researchers ask in the article. “Not at all, but the goal shouldn’t be as simplistic as trying to sell as many green products as possible. Efforts to increase the environmental sustainability of corporations should lead to an overall reduction in environmental impact, or be ‘net green,’ as we like to call it. We define net green thus: A business activity is net green if, and only if, it reduces overall environmental impact.”

James Bedham writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 