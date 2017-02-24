UCSB Builds 7-0 Lead, Holds Off Tulane in Home Opener

Baseball

No. 23 UC Santa Barbara celebrated its return to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on Friday with a 7-4 home-opening baseball win over Tulane.

A trio of Gauchos recorded multiple hits, headlined by junior third baseman Kenny Corey's 3-for-3 day. Junior second baseman JJ Muno (2-4, two runs) and junior left fielder Colton Burns (2-3, two walks) also had strong days with the bat. Burns, UCSB's top hitter so far this season, had reached base in eight consecutive at-bats before striking out in the seventh inning.

The Gauchos (2-3) did most of their offensive work in the third and fourth innings to go ahead 7-0.

Muno started the first rally with a leadoff single through the right side, his first hit of the season. Corey followed with an inside-out single into left-center, and Burns worked a walk a few batters later to load the bases, setting up a bloop RBI single for Billy Fredrick and a two-run base hit for catcher Sam Cohen.

Muno started the rally in the fourth with a lead-off bunt single down the first base line. He scored moments later when Corey laced a double into the left-center gap.

The Gauchos brought across another run on a hard-hit ball from Landon Silver that went under the glove of Green Wave third baseman Hunter Hope. Tulane starter Corey Merrill lost his feel for the strike zone later in the inning, walking in a pair of runs.

The Green Wave, who fell to 1-4, began to chip away at the big deficit with a two-run fifth, then made the Gauchos sweat with run-producing rallies in the eighth and ninth innings.

Second baseman Jake Willsey's ninth-inning home run brought his team within three. Closer Alex Garcia was brought in to end the game. The junior righty responded by rolling up a comebacker from cleanup hitter Jeremy Montalbano for the third out, earning his second save of the year.

Freshman lefty AJ Woodall impressed the at-bat prior, striking out pinch-hitter Grant Brown.

UCSB starter Noah Davis shook off some early-innings control issues to earn the win for the Gauchos, moving his record to 2-0 on the year. The blue-and-gold have now won five consecutive games in which Davis has started, including the team's College World Series win over Miami and Super Regional win over Louisvillle.

"He got into some jams and faced some scary hitters, but he made good pitches and was able to wiggle out of it," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "He was able to settle in and command it a little bit better after those first couple innings, and he had his slider showed up today which was a difference-maker."

Davis would end the day with 10 strikeouts, tying a career high set last year in a 2-1 win against Hartford.

UCSB and Tulane return to action on Saturday afternoon with a 2 p.m. matchup. Gaucho junior lefty Kyle Nelson (0-1, 2.25 ERA) is scheduled to oppose righty J.P. France (0-0, 2.57 ERA).