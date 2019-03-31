UCSB Bullpen Falls Apart in 7th in 9-7 Loss at Fullerton

Baseball

Cal State Fullerton erupted for seven runs in the seventh inning to overtake UCSB for a 9-7 win on Saturday night at Goodwin Field.

The teams play the rubber game of their Big West-opening series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Early on, UCSB (18-5, 1-1) looked good, earning nine hits and four runs through the games first four innings. In the first frame, Santa Barbara scored two runs, one thanks to an RBI double from senior Thomas Rowan and the other courtesy of a sac fly from junior Armani Smith.

In the fourth, the Gauchos went up 5-0 thanks to an RBI single from Jason Willow and a two-run double from junior catcher Eric Yang who continues his spectacular season.

In this game, Yang went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with four runs batted in. The catcher now leads the team in RBIs with 25 and has hit successfully in all but three games this season.

Up 5-0, UCSB looked like it would cruise but found itself in trouble at the bottom of the fifth. After allowing five hits but no runs through the first four innings, Fullerton finally got the better of starter Jack Dashwood as the Titans' best hitter Isaiah Garcia hit a triple to center field, scoring two runs and cutting the deficit to 5-2.

Santa Barbara would counter with a run in the top of the sixth, courtesy of a Yang RBI single.

After allowing two runs in the fifth, Dashwood came back out for the sixth, getting two strikes before being relieved by Shea Barry. Dashwood finished the day allowing nine hits and no earned runs but had a season-low one strikeout in the contest.

In the seventh, the Titans pounded the Gaucho relievers. Barry allowed two singles to start the bottom half of the seventh and would then walk the next batter to load the bases with no outs. UCSB called upon Chris Lincoln to try to save the inning.

Fullerton's Jarius Richards roped a single down the right side, scoring two and cutting UCSB's lead to 6-4. Lincoln would bounce back to strike out the next batter before allowing a single, then a two-run double, tying the score.

A groundout RBI would give the Titans the lead at 7-6. To conclude the inning, Titans' Brett Borgogno laced a bases-clearing, two-run triple.

Lincoln was replaced by Alex Patterson and he got the final out.

After a 1-2-3 inning for the Gauchos, Patterson pitched well in the bottom of the eighth, allowing just one hit.

UCSB threatened in the ninth. After a double from Tevin Mitchell, who went 2-3, Yang hit a RBI a single to left field. A double from Rowan then a walk by Smith loaded the bases with one out, but the next two batters flied out to end the game.