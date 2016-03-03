Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Campus Democrats Endorse Fellow Gaucho Salud Carbajal For Congress

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal for Congress | March 3, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

The UC Santa Barbara Campus Democrats officially endorsed Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District, joining the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and 83 percent of the grassroots Central Coast Democrats who voted in the State Party’s pre-endorsement conference.

Carbajal also received the official California Democratic Party endorsement at last weekend’s party convention.


 
“Salud Carbajal understands the struggles students face in their pursuit of a college degree. The first in his family to go to college, he graduated from UCSB by working multiple jobs, help from financial aid, student loans and veterans educational assistance programs,” said Jorge A. Escobar Merino, president of the UCSB Campus Democrats.

“He’s going to fight for students and their families to reform student loan programs and increase aid so college can be more affordable and accessible. That’s why we enthusiastically support our fellow Gaucho Salud Carbajal,” he said.

UCSB Campus Democrats has been instrumental to the victories for many Central Coast Democrats through their efforts to register voters, volunteer for local campaigns and go door-to-door in Isla Vista to talk to students about the issues affecting them, the campus and the community. 

“I am thrilled to have the support of the UCSB Campus Democrats. The years I spent at UCSB helped shape my life as I balanced working hard on my studies and multiple jobs so I could earn a college degree — an achievement no one in my family had done before me,” Carbajal said.

“I understand what it is like to take out student loans and struggle to pay them back. Far too many students have this experience and it is crippling to their future and our economy. When I’m in Congress, I’m going to fight to change this,” said Carbajal. 

Carbajal grew up in public housing in Oxnard and worked his way through UCSB to become the first in his family to graduate from a university. He is a veteran with service in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Salud was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he has brought both sides together to solve tough problems like preserving our natural environment, expanding health care coverage for our children and investing in rebuilding and expanding our highways and roads.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and their son, Michael. They have a grown daughter, Natasha, and son-in-law, Anthony, who also live in Santa Barbara.

Other community and elected leaders already endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress include the following:

» U.S. Congressmember Lois Capps

» California State Assemblymember Das Williams

» California Attorney General​ Kamala Harris

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson

» Superintendent of Public Instruction, ret. Jack O’Connell

» Retired Secretary of Education Gary Hart

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» Santa Barbara County Treasurer - Tax Collector - Public Administrator Harry Hagen

» Santa Barbara County Auditor Controller Robert Geis

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx

» San Luis Obispo Councilmembers Carlyn Christianson, Dan Riviore and John Ashbaugh

» Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Lee

» Grover Beach City Councilmember Mariam Shah

» Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty

» Carpinteria Vice-Mayor Fred Shaw

» Carpinteria Councilmembers Al Clark and Brad Stein  

» Goleta Councilmember Michael Bennett

» Santa Barbara Councilmembers Gregg Hart, Cathy Murrillo and Terri Zuniga

» Santa Barbara City College Trustee Marty Blum

» Hope Elementary School District Trustee Tony Winterbauer

» Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee Diana Perez

» San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee Chair Pat Harris

» Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Chair​ Daraka Larimore-Hall

​— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal for Congress.

 

