Sunday, September 30 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Can’t Finish Off UC Davis, Loses in Five Sets

Emily Allen Click to view larger
Emily Allen of UC Davis hits between UCSB blockers Torre Glasker (23) and Charlie Robinson. Allen is San Marcos alum. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By UCSB Sports Information | September 29, 2018 | 10:23 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team's three-match winning streak came to an end Saturday night at the Thunderdome, as the Gauchos fell to UC Davis in five sets, 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 19-25, 9-15.

The biggest performance on the Gauchos' side came from middle blocker Charlie Robinson. The junior from Pacific Palisades, Calif. completely shattered her previous offensive highs, going for 22 kills on a sizzling .526 hitting percentage. Her career-high entering the night was 14 kills.

"Sometimes I talk about a player getting in the zone, and Charlie was absolutely in the zone," head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "They were sometimes sending two blockers at her and she was still scoring. It was by far the best she's ever done offensively for us and I think it's a great sign of things to come."

Redshirt junior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins ended her night with a team-high 26 kills (.256), reaching that mark for the sixth time already this year. Freshman Olivia Lovenberg finished with 62 assists, the most of any Big West player this season.

It was the defense that ruled the night, though, as the Aggies took a 104-102 advantage in digs – both setting season-highs – while the Gauchos outblocked the visitors 13-11. The 102 digs were the most of the Lantagne Welch era, nearly cracking the program's top-10. The 13 blocks were also a season-best for UCSB. Rowan Ennis tied a personal-best with three solo blocks and set a season-high with eight blocks overall.

Unfortunately for the Gauchos, they ended the night on the wrong side of a 2-0 comeback. After controlling the first set en route to a 25-19 win, they came back late to steal the second set, 25-23.

With UCSB leading 23-17 in set three, momentum would shift the Aggies way. With its back against the wall, UC Davis reeled off seven straight points, eventually winning the set 29-27. The Aggies controlled set four throughout, winning it 25-19 to force a decisive fifth set.

The Aggies trailed 2-1 in the final set, but would tie things up and control it the rest of the way, eventually winning it, 15-9.

There were a season-high five Gauchos finishing with at least 10 digs. Senior libero Emilia Petrachi led the way with 27 scoops, moving into No. 2 in program history now with 1,735 in her career. Junior Torre Glasker had 22 digs to go along with nine kills. Freshman Zoe Fleck set a personal-best with 15 digs, while Lovenberg and Ruddins tallied 13 and 11, respectively.

Santa Barbara will remain home for its next two matches, beginning with Tuesday's matchup against Cal State Northridge.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 