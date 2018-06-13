Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

UCSB Can’t Hold Lead in 5th Set, Falls to Pepperdine

By UCSB Sports Information | February 21, 2018

The UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team held an 11-9 lead in the decisive fifth set of Wednesday night's contest at Rob Gym, but ultimately couldn't hold off No. 10 Pepperdine in a 3-2 loss. Set scores were 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12.

The entire contest had a see-saw feel to it, with the teams trading leads and runs in each of the five sets. It was the first match in two weeks for No. 13 UCSB, which dropped to 4-5 on the season with the loss. The Waves, who were defeated 3-1 by the Gauchos in Malibu earlier this season, improved to 8-3.

UCSB was led by a pair of standout performances from its pins, with junior outside hitter Corey Chavers leading all players with 22 kills on .356 hitting while sophomore opposite Keenan Sanders had 18 kills – more than any Pepperdine player – with a .233 hitting percentage. 

Defensively, freshman middle blocker Jack Truman and sophomore setter Randy DeWeese co-led all player with six blocks apiece, while DeWeese flirted with a triple-double (45 assists, eight digs). In the back row, sophomore libero Grady Yould equaled his 2018-best with 15 digs – still the most single-match digs recorded by a Big West player this year – while sophomore outside Roy McFarland set a new career mark with 11 digs. 

The Waves had a trio of players finish with 10 or more kills, led by David Wieczorek's 14. Pepperdine doubled up UCSB on aces, eight to four, but was out-hit by a decent margin (.246 to .190). 

