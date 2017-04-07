Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Can’t Overcome Early Deficit, Loses at Northridge, 7-3

By UCSB Sports Information | April 7, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.

NORTHRIDGE– Cal State Northridge scored all the runs it would need in a four-run third inning to secure a series-opening 7-3 win over UC Santa Barbara in Friday afternoon's Big West tilt at Matador Field.

CSUN (15-16, 2-2 Big West) plated each run in that decisive rally with two outs, stringing together four straight hits off UCSB (11-16, 1-3) starter Noah Davis after Alvaro Rubalcaba got it all started with a one-out walk.

UCSB answered right back with two runs in the next frame on consecutive sac flies from Austin Bush and Armani Smith. Leadoff hitter Colton Burns began that inning by working a full-count walk before moving to third on Billy Fredrick's double to right.

Unfortunately for the Gauchos, that was as close as they would get as CSUN put the game away with a three-run fifth highlighted by a two-run home run from DH Albee Weiss.

Right-hander Tei Vanderford earned the victory for the Matadors after turning in a quality start, surrendering three runs over eight-plus innings. He allowed an infield single to Smith to open the ninth inning before being lifted for closer Conner O'Neil. Smith eventually came around to score on a JJ Muno RBI groundout before O'Neil could get three outs.

Davis was hung with the loss for UCSB after giving up seven earned over six innings.

Freshman righties Chris Lincoln and Connor Roberts – in his NCAA debut – each turned in scoreless relief innings late in the game. Roberts didn't allow a hit, but had to work himself out of a jam after hitting a batter and walking another. Wiggle out of the jam he did however, coaxing a harmless pop fly from shortstop Fred Smith to end the threat.

With a pair of base hits each, Bush and center fielder Tommy Jew were the top offensive performers for UCSB.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 