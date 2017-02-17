Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Can’t Overcome Turnovers, Loses to Long Beach St.

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 17, 2017 | 2:39 p.m.

Evan Payne scored 22 points to lead Long Beach State to a 66-48 win at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon.

The Gauchos (4-21 overall, 2-11 in the Big West) committed 18 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the second half. Long Beach (13-16, 8-5) won for the fourth time in its last five games.

UCSB led 12-7 early but the 49ers ended the first half on a 26-12 run to take a 33-24 halftime lead.

"In the first half Long Beach used a little pester-press to speed us up," said head coach Bob Williams. "I thought we handled it early but it got to us later."

When Eric Childress made a lay-up and then a free throw after being fouled with 11:00 to play, the Gauchos trailed just 49-41, but the 49ers used an 8-1 run to claim a 57-42 advantage and the lead never dropped below 13 the rest of the way. A 3-point basket by Alex Rifkind pushed it to 20 points with 41 seconds left, the largest of the game.

UCSB shot 44.7% overall, equaling its second-best mark of the season, but in the end the turnovers, along with poor free throw and 3-point shooting proved fatal.

"When you shoot the ball like we do from the 3-point line, you just can't afford to turn the ball over or shoot free throws the way we did today," Williams said. "It makes it almost impossible to win."

The Gauchos finished at 3-for-16 from outside the 3-point arc, 18.8%, and a 3-for-11 from the free throw line, 27.3%.

Childress finished with a team-high 13 points to go along with five assists and three steals. Alex Hart and Clifton Powell each added seven points. Christian Terrell had four points but also tied his career-high with nine rebounds.

Payne was joined in double-figures by Justin Bibbins (14) and Roschon Prince (11). Prince added a team-high eight rebounds and Bibbins had seven assists.

UCSB will play its final home game on Thursday, Feb. 23 when it hosts UC Riverside in a 7:00 p.m. game at the Thunderdome. The game will mark the final home appearances for Childress, the team's lone senior. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 