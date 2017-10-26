Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Can’t Put Ball Away, Finishes in 0-0 Draw With Sacramento St.

UCSB defender Adam Ek breaks up a run on goal by Sacramento State’s Elias Rieland. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 26, 2017 | 7:22 a.m.

The good news, UCSB bounced back from its 5-0 thrashing against UC Davis by posting a shutout on Wednesday night against Sacramento State.

The not-so-good news, the Gauchos didn't score either.

The 0-0 draw at Harder Stadium ended the Gauchos' shot at a fifth straight Big West North Division title, but the result kept them in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and a home game. That spot will on the line Saturday at Cal Poly in the regular season finale. The Gauchos need a win to secure the berth.

UCSB (6-6-5 overall, 4-2-3, 15 points in Big West) holds a one-point advantage over Sacramento State (8-7-2, 4-3-2, 14 points).

UC Davis clinched the North Division with a win over Cal Poly on Wednesday.

The tie against the Hornets was UCSB's fourth scoreless draw this season.

Sacramento State goalkeeper James Del Curto beats a leaping Alex Liu of UCSB to the ball during Wednesday’s scoreless draw at Harder Stadium. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

After a quiet first half that saw limited opportunities from both sides, UCSB started to take over control in the second half, outshooting the Hornets 5-1.

It appeared as if the Gauchos got the goal they needed in the 58th minute after Kim played the ball up to Rodney Michael in the attacking third, who then found Ignacio Tellechea, who tapped it in to the goal, but UCSB was called offside on the play.

Pressing on the offensive end, the Gauchos earned three consecutive offside calls after that play and kept creating chance after chance.

In the 77th minute, it was Tellechea again, this time with a header in the box that hit off the crossbar.

In the first overtime period, UCSB earned three consecutive corner kicks, one of which led to a scramble in the box and a close range shot from Jonah Adomakoh, but the Gauchos were unable to convert.

Kim registered the only shot of the second overtime for either team and UCSB is now 2-0-5 in overtime matches this season.

The Gauchos outshot Sacramento State 11-3 while dominating the corner kick margin 7-0. Kim, Michael and Tellechea finished with two shots apiece to lead the offense for UCSB while Alan Carrillo and the UCSB defense registered its seventh shutout of the year. 

​Prior to the match, five seniors in Seo-In Kim, Alex Liua, Randy Mendoza, Omar Montalvo and Josue Salgado were recognized.

