UCSB Career Services’ New Assistant Director John Coate Will Focus on Graduate Student Services

By Patricia Marroquin for the UCSB Graduate Division | March 10, 2014 | 2:02 p.m.

UCSB graduate students have yet another advocate for their interests. Career Services has hired John Coate as the new assistant director/coordinator of Graduate Student Services, effective last week.

 

John Coate
John Coate

Coate comes to UCSB with more than 12 years of experience in career development and counseling at UCLA, where he was counseling manager for Employer Services, and before that, a career counselor. Among his duties there, he counseled, instructed, and provided programming for undergraduate, master’s and Ph.D. students in all areas of the transition from school to career.

For more than 10 years, he worked with graduate students on academic job search; critiques of CVs and other academic documents; interview preparation; and transitions out of the academic arena.

With a master of science degree in counseling from Cal State-Northridge, a depth and breadth of understanding of the unique issues graduate students face, as well as substantial counseling experience, Coate will bring even greater strength to the existing team of UCSB’s career counselors dedicated to helping graduate students.

Coate will also be working collaboratively on graduate student initiatives with Graduate Division’s coordinator of graduate student professional development, Robert Hamm.

Coate — who pursued undergraduate studies at UC Santa Barbara before transferring to USC, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration — is happy to be back on the UCSB campus.

“Having done undergraduate work at UCSB, I am especially thrilled about returning to this outstanding institution and further developing career services and resources that are cutting edge and highly applicable to this unique population of graduate students,” he said. “In this day and age there is a wider range of career possibilities than ever for master’s and Ph.D. students, both inside and outside of academia. But with this comes the need, often, for help in navigating this reality, and I’m very excited and honored to be a part of this service at UCSB.”

Director of UCSB Career Services Ignacio Gallardo is looking forward to Coate’s contributions to the university’s services for grad students.

“I am thrilled to have John join the Career Services team," Gallardo said. "He brings the combination of counseling skills and management experience we need for this position. In addition, John shares Career Services’ commitment — and has the ability — to help UCSB students identify how they want to contribute to the workforce and then to strategize to achieve those goals.”

— Patricia Marroquin is the communications director for the UCSB Graduate Division and writes for The Graduate Post.

