Undeterred by June Gloom, New UC Santa Barbara Graduates Step Forward to Bright Future

Week of commencements continues Sunday for more than 6,700 members of Class of 2018

UCSB

Members of UC Santa Barbara’s Class of 2018 enjoy their final moments as undergraduates at Saturday’s College of Letters and Science commencement. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

UCSB

Sure, that was easy. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

UCSB

The Faculty Club Green, packed with graduating UC Santa Barbara students and their families and friends. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

UCSB

Students from UC Santa Barbara’s College of Letters and Science eagerly await the start of commencement Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 16, 2018 | 11:47 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara’s commencement season hit full stride as it recognized its Class of 2018 with eight on-campus ceremonies for the more than 6,700 students receiving their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The graduation festivities were organized by college, level of degree and field of study. Many of the ceremonies also included the traditional alumni guest speaker.

Commencement kicked off June 10 with the College of Creative Studies and guest speaker Danna Staaf, a freelance writer, author and science communicator with internationally recognized expertise in cephalopods. She graduated from UCSB in 2004 as an undergraduate in the College of Creative Studies.

Friday marked the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, whose commencement speaker was Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams, who graduated UCSB in 2005 and holds a master’s degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School.

The celebrations continue through Sunday with fine art students, social science, humanities, engineering, along with master’s and doctoral candidates.

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang reflected on the memories, academic accomplishments and growth of the undergraduate students from the College of Letters and Science on Saturday morning.

“We have come to appreciate your intelligence, your curiosity, your dedication and your vibrant spirit,” he told the graduates sporting black caps and gowns. “We have seen how hard you have worked. The value of your diploma and the return on your investment are rising.”

Gloomy weather Saturday morning could not put a damper on the excitement of graduates gathered on the Faculty Club Green, an outside space that overlooks the campus lagoon.

“We are here on a typical Santa Barbara June morning, but there’s nothing typical about today,” said commencement guest speaker Roy Hardiman, chief business officer of Principia Biopharma in San Francisco.

“This day marks the final step in your journey so far. A journey marked by long nights, hard work, personal triumphs and rough disappointments. Today marks a change in your life.”

Hardiman received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB in 1981, and a master’s in biology from UCSB in 1983. He earned his juris doctor degree from UCLA School of Law.

