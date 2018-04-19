Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Celebrates Commencement Weekend

Large crowds flocked to the university as nearly 6,000 degrees were conferred

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 16, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara campus was crowded with people this weekend as thousands of students donned caps and gowns to celebrate graduation.

Six ceremonies were held at the Faculty Club Green near the UCSB Lagoon, three on Saturday and three on Sunday, and two more were held earlier last week.

UCSB handed out 5,779 undergraduate and graduate degrees this year for students in the College of Creative Studies, College of Engineering, College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Graduate Division.

Chancellor Henry Yang shook the hand of every graduating student, and paid remembrance to the six students who were killed in a violent rampage last month in Isla Vista: George Chen, Katherine Cooper, Cheng Yuan "James" Hong, Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, Weihan "David" Wang and Veronika Weiss.

Thirteen more people were injured, including nine UCSB students.

At Friday’s Bren School commencement, Yang spoke to graduates and their families, saying that they all couldn’t help but think of the classmates “who are no longer with us.”

The six students were all awarded posthumous degrees, and the university has established scholarship funds in their names.

