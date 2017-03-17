Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Celebrates Homecoming With 12-4 Win Over Stony Brook

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | March 17, 2017 | 7:37 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara kicked off an 11-game homestand with offensive flair on Friday afternoon, batting around and scoring seven runs in the first inning of an eventual 12-4 baseball victory over visiting Stony Brook University. 

Headlined by a 3-for-5 afternoon from freshman right fielder Armani Smith, five separate batters had multiple-hit days for UCSB, which rapped out 15 hits as a team, improving to 6-10 overall and 4-1 at home in the process. 

The Seawolves (4-11) made it interesting with a three-run sixth – including a leadoff homer from Casey Baker and a two-run double into the right field corner by Sean Buchkhout – to cut the lead to 7-4, but that was as close as they would get. SBU ultimately stranded a dozen runners on base over the course of the contest. 

The Gauchos put the contest away with a five-spot in the eighth, with Smith, DH Sam Cohen, and shortstop JJ Muno all chipping in RBI doubles.

"We got them on the ropes early, but Stony Brook has pride, they're not going to roll over," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "What we're concerned about is sustainability. We won the game, but we've been telling our guys to forget about the scoreboard, and let's play quality baseball and let's play the game well."

UCSB received a bit of help from Stony Brook to light the fuse in the first, with second baseman Dan McEvoy booting a one-out grounder to let Billy Fredrick reach. The Gauchos went on to punish the Seawolves for that mistake, with the next eight batters reaching in succession. 

Junior first baseman Austin Bush cashed in the first runs of the rally, drilling a one-hopper past SBU third baseman Nick Grande with the bases loaded for a two-run double. After a four-pitch walk to Cohen, UCSB center fielder Tommy Jew brought in another pair of runs after ripping a double down the left field line. 

On the ropes, Seawolves starter Bret Clarke didn't help himself after the two doubles, giving up a bases loaded single up the middle to Smith before walking in another run. UCSB leadoff hitter Colton Burns, who walked three times on the day to increase his league-leading total to 16, capped the scoring with a two-run double into the left-center gap. 

Clarke recovered after his nightmare first inning to surrender just one hit over his final four frames, but still was saddled with the loss to drop to 0-2. 

His counterpart, UCSB's Noah Davis, didn't have his best stuff but earned the victory to move to 4-1 on the year. Dating back to last season, the Gauchos have now won eight of his last nine starts. 

After allowing four earned over six full, Davis handed the ball off to the bullpen, which responded with three shutout innings. 

Freshman southpaw AJ Woodall was first up, wiggling out of a two-on, one-out jam to notch a scoreless seventh. 

Freshman righty Chris Lincoln followed up with one of the more impressive outings of his young career, allowing just two singles over two scoreless innings to nail down his first-ever save. 

The Gauchos and Seawolves resume their series tomorrow afternoon with a 2:00 p.m. contest at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Junior lefty Kyle Nelson (1-2, 5.30 ERA) is scheduled to start for UCSB opposite Stony Brook right-hander Sam Turcotte (0-0, 3.45 ERA). 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 