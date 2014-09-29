After Tumultuous Year in Isla Vista, UCSB Chancellor Outlines Safety Plan

The university plans to increase police presence and discourage out-of-town visitors to the campus and Isla Vista

As UC Santa Barbara prepares for its first day of fall classes, Chancellor Henry Yang took time last week to address some of the safety concerns that have become an issue on campus and in the Isla Vista community.

Yang sent a lengthy email to the campus community on Sept. 25, listing specifics about what the university is doing to prevent sexual violence and boost student safety.

It's been a difficult year for UCSB with student safety issues off-campus in Isla Vista as well as on campus.

The community is still reeling from the May 23 rampage that left seven people dead, including Elliott Rodger, who lived in Isla Vista and killed six UCSB students before he shot himself.

Earlier this spring, also in Isla Vista, a riot broke out during the Deltopia street party, during which several law enforcement officers were injured and tear gas was deployed.

Though the problems were largely attributed to out-of-town instigators, the university and its relationship with a sometimes unruly Isla Vista community became a discussion point.

The campus has also seen cases of sexual violence over the last year. A 19-year-old woman was gang raped and beaten on UCSB's campus in February, and officials have not released any news of progress in that investigation.

In a separate case, a group of UCSB students announced they had filed Title IX complaints with the federal government, saying the university didn't properly discipline a student who had allegedly raped another undergraduate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In that article, university officials maintained that they take reports of student sexual assault extremely seriously and have an adjudication process in place for such cases.

In a separate letter to faculty earlier this summer, Yang stated that several students enrolled for the fall semester withdrew their applications, indicating "that the culture and incidents in Isla Vista were the reason for their cancellations."

"These concerns are yet another indication of how important it is for our community to address these issues," he wrote in the July 30 letter.

However, even after the recent events of violence, Yang said that cancellations for this fall were still significantly lower than years past.

In last week's letter, Yang said that incoming students from the spring and summer semesters were given an orientation that included more information about safety, sexual-violence prevention and UCSB's Code of Conduct.

Students coming back for the fall semester will also be briefed on expectations of behavior, he said.

"Making sure our students know what the university expects from them as community members and what they can expect if they violate the Code of Conduct is essential to effecting change in Isla Vista," he said.

Improving Isla Vista has been the subject of much community dialogue since Deltopia and the May 23 shootings, and Yang said he'd attended three town-hall type meetings over the summer with long-term residents.

Engaging the county has also been part of the effort to improve Isla Vista, and Yang said that the university is pushing for the development of a permit parking initiative in Isla Vista that would limit street parking for visitors between midnight and 5 a.m. in an effort to address safety issues.

"In addition, we support new ordinances to improve safety conditions in Isla Vista, such as the ability of the county to double fines during Halloween and Deltopia, and ordinances related to addressing problem properties," he said.

Students can also expect to see an increased police presence on and around campus from Thursday through Saturday nights, especially in Isla Vista.

Yang also said that several sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in the fall quarter by the UCSB Police Department; vegetation on campus was trimmed or removed as suggested by a recent safety audit; and the university is considering installing security camera on campus.

A committee has been established to explore the issue.

He also addressed the prevention of sexual violence, and said that the university's Campus Advocacy Resources and Education Program, or CARES, has been working to provide training for faculty and staff so they know how to respond to survivors and connect them with resources while understanding the duty to report.

The largest portion of Yang's email was devoted to addressing Halloween, which will fall on a Friday this year and has been the subject of planning for "some time."

Last Halloween was relatively subdued compared to years past, but still resulted in 225 jail bookings between Thursday and Sunday, 173 of which were for public intoxication, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

There were 48 medical calls made, and 42 of those patients were transported to the hospital. Twenty search-and-rescue calls were made.

The university has been working with multiple agencies to discourage out-of-town visitors from descending on the community during the holiday, Yang said.

In an effort to do that, Student Affairs and Associated Students will be hosting several events on campus, including a concert at the Events Center, and those activities will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Most of the events will be restricted to students with a proper ID.

"We hope this will draw many UC Santa Barbara students away from Isla Vista, and discourage students from inviting their friends to campus for the weekend," he said.

UCPD expects to triple the numbers of UC Officers in I.V. that weekend by drawing resources from sister campuses, as well as increased numbers from the California Highway Patrol and Sheriff's Department.

Yang also said that overnight visitors won't be allowed in campus housing during the Halloween weekend, and access will be restricted to overnight parking by non-UCSB affiliates.

"The city of Goleta has informed us that they also plan, throughout Halloween weekend, to restrict parking in the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to Isla Vista," he said, adding that the city is also working with businesses such as the Camino Real Marketplace to prohibit overnight parking during the weekend in an effort to deter out-of-town visitors.

A social media campaign is in the works to discourage visitors from coming to the area for Halloween.

"To be successful, we are making similar efforts every weekend," Yang said. "Although they may not be as intensive as our Halloween efforts, these measures, which began in August, will continue throughout the year.

"Continuing to improve the living and learning environment on campus and in Isla Vista will require a sustained and coordinated effort."

Yang added that he has formed a committee on Isla Vista that will include student leaders, faculty, administrators, staff, trustees, alumni, and liaisons for off-campus stakeholders to continue to explore solutions.

