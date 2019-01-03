UCSB Closes Out Non-Conference Slate With Record 62-Point Romp

College Basketball

Sékou Touré and Ami Lakoju each recorded double-doubles and six players scored in in double-figures as UC Santa Barbara crushed visiting Bethesda University on Wednesday night, 109-47.

Playing their final non-conference game of the season, the Gauchos (11-3) set a school record with a 62-point victory margin against the Flames (1-11). The previous highest margin was on Jan. 22, 1971 when the team defeated Cal Poly Pomona, 123-68.

Touré finished with career-highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Lakoju had 16 points and 11 boards. Freshman Jay Naglehad a game-high and career-high 20 points, including 18 in the second half when he made six three-point baskets.

The 109 points marked the first time that the Gauchos had scored 100 or more points in the last three decades. It equaled the most points scored by a UCSB team since it scored 109 on Nov. 30, 1985 in a win over United States International University.

UCSB dominated Bethesda from the word go. After Joante Avery made a three-pointer to tie the score at 7-7, Santa Barbara ended the first half on a 37-12 run to claim a 44-19 edge at the break.

"We give everyone an opportunity to be part of what we do," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "Sometimes you don't know what a recruiting class will be like until they graduate, but tonight our freshmen were instrumental in the win."

In the win over Bethesda, Gaucho freshmen totaled a school record 52 points. In addition to Nagle and Touré scoring 20 and 18 respectively, Amadou Sow was 5-for-6 from the field and finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Santa Barbara won going away despite suffering through its worst three-point shooting night of the season. As a team, it made just 9-for33 from outside the arc after starting 1-for-23.

"We didn't shoot the ball well from outside," Pasternack said. "But we played good defense the whole game."