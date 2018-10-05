UCSB Coach Mentioned in Testimony During Case of Corruption in College Basketball

The name of UCSB men’s basketball coach Joe Pasternack was mentioned in the testimony from the father of a top college basketball recruit during a trial in New York on bribery and corruption charges in the sport of college basketball.

Pasternack’s name was brought up when Brian Bowen Sr., testified that his son, Brian Bowen Jr., would be paid $50,000 if he attended the University of Arizona.

Pasternack was an assistant at Arizona before becoming the head coach at UCSB last year.

In his testimony, Bowen Sr. said that friend and would-be agent, Christian Dawkins, told him the money would be paid through Pasternack, a L.A. Times story reported.

Dawkins and two other men are on trial in U.S. District Court, accused of illicit payments to recruits and their families.

It’s the first trial resulting from the federal investigation that became public last year and shook the sport with the arrest of four assistant coaches.

Pasternack, who worked as an assistant coach at Arizona from 2011 to 2017, wasn’t arrested and hasn’t been charged.

UCSB Director of Athletics John McCutcheon issued a statement through the school’s sports information department, saying: “UC Santa Barbara has not been contacted by any of the federal investigators involved in the college basketball trial in New York City. At this time, we are focused on and excited about the upcoming season.”

Pasternack guided UCSB to a 23-9 record in his first season.

During Thursday’s testimony, Bowen Sr. alleged Dawkins conveyed offers of cash and benefits from several other schools, including Oklahoma State, Creighton and Texas, the Times story said.

Bowen Jr., a five-star recruit, ended up picking Louisville. He never played a game for the school after his name was connected to the federal investigation. He is playing professional basketball in Australia.