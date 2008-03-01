Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:27 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Comes Up Short Against No. 2 Long Beach

Brunner posts career-high 16 kills but Gauchos lose in 5-game match.

By Scott Flanders | March 1, 2008 | 7:50 p.m.

Senior Theo Brunner put away a career-high 26 kills, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 12 UCSB men’s volleyball team lost in five games at No. 2 Long Beach State on Saturday. The Gauchos came back from two games down, but couldn’t put the match away.

Game scores were 30-27, 30-28, 28-30, 25-30 and 15-13. UCSB, which has lost three straight, fell to 7-10 overall and 5-8 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. Long Beach State improved to 13-2 and 9-2.

In game five, the Gauchos scored three consecutive points on a Mike Runkle kill, a block and a Cullen Irons ace to take a 12-9 lead. However, the 49ers came right back with three scores of their own on a Paul Lotman kill and a pair of UCSB attack errors. Brunner put UCSB up 13-12 with his final kill of the match, but Long Beach reeled off three-straight points to secure the victory. A kill by Dan Alexander evened the game at 13-13 and an ace by Lotman gave Long Beach its first lead of the game. A Gauchos hitting error put an end to the match.

Brunner’s 26 kills eclipsed his previous career high of 25, set this season against Hawai’i. The middle blocker also set a new career best with 28.5 points as he added three blocks — two solos and one assisted.

Jeff Menzel, a freshman opposite from San Marcos High, had 22 kills, six digs, three blocks and 24.5 points. Vince Devany, another true freshman, amassed a career high 60 assists from the setter position. Senior Ben Brockman had a match high 16 digs.

For Long Beach, Dean Bittner had 24 kills and Lotman followed with 20. The 49ers out-blocked the Gauchos, 14-9, as Tommy Pestolesi had seven blocks and Alexander six.

UCSB out-hit Long Beach, .286 (70-30-140) to .240 (62-27-146), and also held a 48-32 advantage in digs.

The Gauchos held leads in all five games.

Game one was tied at 26-26 before Long Beach rattled off three-straight points to go up, 29-26. Following a Long Beach service error, the Gauchos committed one of their own to give the set to the 49ers.

Game two was close throughout and featured 16 tie scores. Down 28-27, the 49ers would again go on a three-point run to win the game.

The Gauchos led by as many as seven points in game three. They hit a match-high .444 (21-5-36) in the set. Long Beach State was stubborn and came back to knot the game at 28 apiece. Matt Thobe came up with a big kill and a hitting error by the 49ers gave UCSB the 30-28 win and the momentum.

Game four saw UCSB jump out to 14-8 and 26-19 leads before finally winning, 30-25. Long Beach hit just .167 (11-6-30) in the game.

The Gauchos conclude their season-long four match road swing Wednesday at Cal State Northridge.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 