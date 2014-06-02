Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Commencement Ceremonies to Celebrate 5,779 Graduates for 2013-14

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | June 2, 2014 | 3:15 p.m.

By the close of the 2013-14 academic year, UC Santa Barbara will have awarded a combined 5,779 undergraduate and graduate degrees. That accomplishment will be celebrated in eight official commencement ceremonies, to be held on campus over eight days, starting June 8 and concluding June 15.

The ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree and field of study. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of every student graduating from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Graduate Division.

The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony on Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m., in Campbell Hall. The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will conduct its ceremony on Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m., in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

On the weekend of Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, six ceremonies — three each day — will be held on the Faculty Club Green fronting the UCSB Lagoon.

All eight ceremonies will be webcast live. Over June 14-15, web coverage will be continuous, beginning at 8:30 a.m., running through and between the 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. events.A link to the webcasts will be available via the UCSB home page.

A listing of ceremonies and guest speakers follows. Complete biographical information on all speakers is available on the UCSB commencement website.

Sunday, June 8, Campbell Hall

» 11 a.m. — College of Creative Studies

Guest Speaker — John Nava ’69, fine artist

Student Speakers — Demi Anter, art; Ananda Das, physics; Gianna Stoddard, literature

Friday, June 13, Bren Hall Courtyard

» 10 a.m. — Bren School of Environmental Science & Management

Guest Speaker — Ashley Conrad-Saydah, deputy secretary for climate policy, California Environmental Protection Agency

Saturday, June 14, Faculty Club Green

» 9 a.m. — Sciences

Guest Speaker — Howard Wenger, president of regions, SunPower Corporation

Student Speaker — Allison Ariniello, cell and developmental biology

» 12:30 p.m. – Engineering and Sciences

Guest Speaker — Jose Hernandez, astronaut, NASA

Student Speaker – Alexander Terenin, statistical science, psychology, Russian (minor)

» 4 p.m. – Social Sciences I

Guest Speaker – Lorraine McDonnell, UCSB professor of political science

Student Speaker — Savannah Perkins, economics

Sunday, June 15, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. — Social Sciences II

Guest Speaker — Cynthia Stohl, UCSB professor of communication

Student Speaker — Andriana Collins, communication

12:30 p.m. — Humanities and Arts

Guest Speaker — Josh Elliot, television journalist, NBC Sports

Student Speaker — Benjamin Moss, English, philosophy

4 p.m. — Graduate Division

Guest Speaker — Mike North, television host, Discovery Channel; founder, ReAllocate

Student Speaker — Lucile Savary, physics (Ph.D.)

