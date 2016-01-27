Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:39 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Communication Association Invites Local Professionals to Annual Internship Mixer

By Jenna Weissman for the UCSB Communication Association | January 27, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara Communication Association executive board invites area businesses to participate in its annual Internship Mixer for UCSB communication majors.

The Internship Mixer brings together approximately 30 professionals from the Santa Barbara area with dozens of students from the Department of Communication to network with one other and hear an informational panel about the mutual benefits of internship relationships.

The Communication Association at UCSB is a student-run organization dedicated to providing students with an outlet to explore the multi-faceted field of communication.

The organization hosts professional development events in which students can participate in workshops, hear guest speakers and meet others in the discipline.

A panel of communication professionals and their interns will address topics such as selecting and mentoring interns and creating reciprocally rewarding experiences for interns and employers, as well as lessons learned by both interns and their mentors.

Following the panel, employers will stand and introduce themselves so that students can readily locate and connect with organizations they are interested in interning with. 

The evening will culminate with all employers, interns and students mingling with one another to discuss potential internship opportunities.

Employers who are seeking an intern or someone to fill an entry-level position, or simply want to learn more about the internship experience, are encouraged to attend.

This year’s Internship Mixer will take place Feb. 23, 2016, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Corwin Pavilion adjacent to the University Center on UCSB campus.

Please contact Jenna Weissman, Communication Association director of events, at [email protected] for more information or to join the event.

Participants are welcome to invite interns or other company employees as well as other individuals from local organizations.

The UCSB Department of Communication also invites local organizations to connect with them on LinkedIn.

Jenna Weissman is the director of events for the UCSB Communication Association.

 
