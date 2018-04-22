UCSB Completes 5-0 Run Through Big West in Men’s Tennis

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team scored a 7-0 win over Cal Poly to claim yet another conference regular season title and have the No. 1 seed heading into the Big West tournament.

UCSB (16-6 overall, 5-0 Big West) won its eighth straight match and have surrendered a total of eight points in that span. Against Big West foes, UCSB completely shutout its five opponents by a total of 35-0.

Coming into this match, Cal Poly (17-6 overall, 4-1 Big West) was also red hot having won 10 of its last 11 games including five straight and still was unable to match the high intesity the Gauchos have been displaying lately.

The Gauchos won the doubles point. Senior captain Simon Freund and redshirt freshman Joseph Rotheram got an easy win at court two at 6-2, and the junior duo of Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm won 6-4.

In singles, the first UCSB player to pick up a win was junior transfer Hironori Koyanagi who shut out his opponent earning his first 6-0, 6-0 win of his career over on court five.

Making his return back to court two, sophomore transfer Joseph Guillin made sure to cap off his first regular season with a 6-2, 6-2 win to improve to19-2 on the year, the best mark on the team.

Despite being pushed to three sets, Freund dominanted the last two making sure to clinch the match for the Gauchos. Losing the first set 6-2, the Sweden native bounced back with 6-1, 6-2 win on courts two and three, respectively.

UCSB will be the No. 1 seed heading into next week's conference tournament.