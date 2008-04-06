UCSB Completes Sweep of Cal Poly

Tiffany Wright’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning led UCSB’s softball team to a 2-1 victory over defending Big West Conference champion Cal Poly on Sunday at Campus Diamond. The victory completed the Gauchos’ series sweep of the Mustangs, who UCSB defeated 7-6 and 5-1 on Saturday.

With the victory, UCSB improves to 23-14 on the year and 6-0 in Big West play, the only undefeated team in the conference. Cal Poly falls to 15-16 on the year and 3-3 in conference.

The Mustangs opened the game with a walk by Cristen Lee, who advanced to second on Stephanie Tam’s sacrifice bunt. One out later, Sarah Iwata posted the first hit of the game with a single to left field while Lee moved to third base. A fielder’s choice ended the inning and the Gauchos remained unscathed.

Junior Christine Ramos led off with a single to right field and advanced to second on sophomore Jessica Ziegler‘s sacrifice bunt and then moved to third when Wright grounded out to the pitcher. Ramos was left stranded, however, as Cal Poly earned the third out.

Anna Cahn posted a lead-off single in the top of the second, but UCSB retired the next three batters. In the bottom of the second, designated player Katie McWhirter singled and advanced to second when the pitcher made a throwing error to the first baseman on the same play. One out later, senior Ericka Hansen‘s single up the middle drove home McWhirter for a 1-0 Gauchos lead.

After a scoreless third inning, Cal Poly evened things out when Stephanie Correia hit a solo home run over the center field fence, tying the game, 1-1. The homer was the Mustangs’ fifth of the weekend.

With two outs, sophomore Priscilla Perez hit the first of her two singles in the bottom of the fourth and Hansen walked during the following at-bat, but the two runners were left stranded.

In the fifth, it only took four pitches to take down all three Cal Poly batters in order. In the bottom of the same inning, Wright came up to bat with two outs and hammered one over the center field fence, regaining the lead for UCSB at 2-1.

Back-to-back singles from Stephanie Tam and Melissa Pura in the top of the next inning put the Mustangs in a good position, especially when both runners advanced on Iwata’s sacrifice bunt. But a ground out and fly out got UCSB out of the inning.

McWhirter and Perez each singled in the sixth inning, but UCSB was unable to extend the lead.

In the final inning, Krysten Cary reached on a Gauchos fielding error, but was quickly picked off by Ramos to earn the first out. MeLinda Matsumoto struck out the next batter before walking two straight. With a 1-0 count, Tam hit a ball straight to Ziegler’s glove at first base, ending the game. The Gauchos took the 2-1 victory and the series sweep.

The series win marked the second consecutive over the Mustangs. UCSB won two out of three at Cal Poly during the 2007 season. The sweep, however, marks the first over Cal Poly since 2000.

McWhirter was solid, going 2-for-3 with a run Sunday, while Perez also went 2-for-3 at the plate. It was Hansen’s RBI and Wright’s home run, though, that sealed the win for the Gauchos. In the circle, Matsumoto improved to 5-8 on the season after pitching a complete game. She allowed just one earned run on five hits while walking three and fanning two.

Cahn (5-8) took the loss for the Mustangs after throwing a complete game with two runs on eight hits. She walked just one and struck out four.

The Gauchos will will host No. 13 Fresno State in a nonconference doubleheader at noon Tuesday.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB’s assistant media relations director.