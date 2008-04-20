UCSB Completes USC Sweep

Chuck Huggins pitched a complete game shutout Sunday to lead UCSB to its first-ever three-game sweep of USC during head coach Bob Brontsema’s tenure. Huggins (7-1) was masterful throughout, mixing fastballs and changeups, allowing only five hits, while striking out seven and walking three in the 6-0 victory.

For USC (19-19), starter Ryan Cook (4-3) pitched well, but suffered the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits in 6.2 innings of work. A pair of errors by USC second baseman Hector Rabago led to Cook’s undoing in the seventh inning.

The Gauchos (27-11) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk to designated hitter John DeAlba, a junior transfer from SBCC. After Cook loaded the bases by surrendering a base hit and two consecutive walks, he walked his third batter of the inning, forcing home the first run of the game.

The first extra-base hit didn’t come until the bottom of the seventh when Gauchos third baseman Patrick Rose tripled into the left center field gap. Catcher Matt McColgan followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Gauchos a 2-0 lead. Gunnar Terhune reached first on a Trojans fielding error in the following at-bat, and then stole second base. With Terhune on second, Chris Fox laced an RBI single up the middle for the third UCSB run of the game. With one on and two out, Eric Oliver ripped Cook’s 1-2 offering over the right center field wall. Oliver’s two-run dinger, his second on the year, put the Gauchos in front, 5-0.

UCSB scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth. McColgan’s RBI single through the left side of the infield, scored DeAlba for the sixth Gauchos run.

Huggins made sure the lead would last, inducing Trojans right fielder Anthony Vasquez to fly out to left to end the ballgame. His complete game marked the second complete game of the series, following sophomore Mike Ford‘s (5-2) effort in Friday’s opener.

Huggins lowered his ERA to 3.47 in the outing. His seventh win on the year ensures him the top spot in the Big West Conference in wins. He improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 59-to-17, as batters are now hitting a lowly .226 against the senior southpaw.

Oliver led the way offensively for the Gauchos, going 2-for-3 with one run scored and a two-run home run. McColgan added a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-3 effort. Fox was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Gauchos scored a remarkable 60 runs in four games this week, while limiting opponents to nine. Each UCSB starter earned wins in the series over USC, as the starting rotation improved its combined record to an astounding 16-5. The Gauchos are hitting a combined .332 as a team and have scored a ridiculous 313 runs in 38 games played, an 8.2 average.

The Gauchos are running on all cylinders and look to have hit their stride at the perfect time with conference play on the horizon for the rest of the season.

Click here for Sunday’s official box score and play-by-play.



UCSB visits Cal State Northridge for a game at 1 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to San Luis Obispo for a three-game weekend series against Cal Poly.