Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Completes USC Sweep

Huggins goes the distance in Gauchos' 6-0 shutout.

By Rory Davis | April 20, 2008 | 8:24 p.m.

Chuck Huggins pitched a complete game shutout Sunday to lead UCSB to its first-ever three-game sweep of USC during head coach Bob Brontsema’s tenure. Huggins (7-1) was masterful throughout, mixing fastballs and changeups, allowing only five hits, while striking out seven and walking three in the 6-0 victory.

For USC (19-19), starter Ryan Cook (4-3) pitched well, but suffered the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits in 6.2 innings of work. A pair of errors by USC second baseman Hector Rabago led to Cook’s undoing in the seventh inning.

The Gauchos (27-11) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk to designated hitter John DeAlba, a junior transfer from SBCC. After Cook loaded the bases by surrendering a base hit and two consecutive walks, he walked his third batter of the inning, forcing home the first run of the game.

The first extra-base hit didn’t come until the bottom of the seventh when Gauchos third baseman Patrick Rose tripled into the left center field gap. Catcher Matt McColgan followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Gauchos a 2-0 lead. Gunnar Terhune reached first on a Trojans fielding error in the following at-bat, and then stole second base. With Terhune on second, Chris Fox laced an RBI single up the middle for the third UCSB run of the game. With one on and two out, Eric Oliver ripped Cook’s 1-2 offering over the right center field wall. Oliver’s two-run dinger, his second on the year, put the Gauchos in front, 5-0.

UCSB scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth. McColgan’s RBI single through the left side of the infield, scored DeAlba for the sixth Gauchos run.

Huggins made sure the lead would last, inducing Trojans right fielder Anthony Vasquez to fly out to left to end the ballgame. His complete game marked the second complete game of the series, following sophomore Mike Ford‘s (5-2) effort in Friday’s opener.

Huggins lowered his ERA to 3.47 in the outing. His seventh win on the year ensures him the top spot in the Big West Conference in wins. He improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 59-to-17, as batters are now hitting a lowly .226 against the senior southpaw.

Oliver led the way offensively for the Gauchos, going 2-for-3 with one run scored and a two-run home run. McColgan added a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-3 effort. Fox was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Gauchos scored a remarkable 60 runs in four games this week, while limiting opponents to nine. Each UCSB starter earned wins in the series over USC, as the starting rotation improved its combined record to an astounding 16-5. The Gauchos are hitting a combined .332 as a team and have scored a ridiculous 313 runs in 38 games played, an 8.2 average.

The Gauchos are running on all cylinders and look to have hit their stride at the perfect time with conference play on the horizon for the rest of the season.

Click here for Sunday’s official box score and play-by-play.

UCSB visits Cal State Northridge for a game at 1 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to San Luis Obispo for a three-game weekend series against Cal Poly.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 