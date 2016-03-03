UCSB Computer Science Department to Hold First-Ever summit.cs

UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Computer Science will hold its first-ever summit.cs, a day-long event that brings together the department’s undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, alumni and industry partners to share ideas and make connections and network.

The event will include a breakfast with industry partners, student presentations, panel discussions and a poster session.

MIT Professor Shafi Goldwasser, winner of the 2012 Turing Award, will present the keynote address, “The Cryptographic Lens: Past, Present and Future,” at 4:30 p.m.

The summit will take place Friday, March 4, 2016, in UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion, which is located adjacent to the University Center

Additional information, including a complete schedule of events, is available at http://www.ucsb-cs-summit.com/.

— Sonia Fernandez writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.