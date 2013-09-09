Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Adds Solo Concert by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy to Season Lineup

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 9, 2013 | 7:40 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures has added a rare solo concert by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy — “one of the most daring songwriters of his generation” (Salon.com) — to its 2013-14 season lineup.

Tweedy
Jeff Tweedy

The show will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at The Granada Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday at the ticket offices for UCSB Arts & Lectures and The Granada Theatre.

As the relentlessly creative frontman of acclaimed indie rock band Wilco and co-founder of alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, Tweedy is one of the most spellbinding American singer-songwriters touring today. Join us for a special solo evening with this Grammy-winning troubadour, where he’ll transmit the stripped-to-its-essence songcraft at the heart of Wilco’s wide-screen sound.

Often compared to Neil Young and Bob Dylan, Tweedy is “blowing minds alone, with voice and guitar” (The New York Times), his songs “complex and dangerously catchy, lyrically sophisticated and provocative” (Pitchfork). In this intimate acoustic show, he’ll draw from his 400-plus song catalog, ranging from lo-fi Americana to experimental alt-rock.

Tickets to Tweedy’s concert are $30 to $45 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call the UCSB Arts & Lectures ticket office at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre Box Office at 805.899.2222 or by clicking here.

Tweedy’s concert is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. The media sponsor is KCRW 106.9 Santa Barbara.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2013-14 season.

 — Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

