UCSB Continues Hot Start With Win Over University of San Francisco

Tennis

The UCSB men defeated the University of San Francisco Dons 6-1 at the Pebble Beach racket club this morning. UCSB is now 5-1 on the season.

The Gauchos, who are undefeated in doubles play this year, got off to a quick start again today, winning at the #1 and #2 positions 6-1 and 6-0 respectively. Our top team, Morgan Mays and Simon Freund, ranked #8 in the nation, are now 5-0 in dual match play. Our second pair, Nicolas Moreno and Anders Holm, are now 6-0!!

UCSB kept the 'ball rolling' winning five singles matches in straight sets to post the dominating victory.

The Gauchos head further north tomorrow for a match with the Golden Bears in Berkeley at 2pm. CAL, ranked no. 6 by the ITA, has three seniors playing in the top three positions, four ranked singles players, and, overall, has the best team they've put on court in decades. Their number one doubles team, Florian Lakat and Filip Bergevi, are ranked no. 2 in the country, so their match with Morgan and Simon is sure to feature some great tennis.

We hope to see our 'Nor Cal' Gauchos in the stands and truly appreciate ALL of your support and encouragement.