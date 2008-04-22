UCSB Crafts Green Blueprint

With the formal adoption of a Campus Sustainability Plan, UCSB is making a commitment to energy conservation, resource management and environmental awareness — in the community, on campus and in the classroom.

The plan, UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said this week, “will serve as both the long-term vision and a blueprint for our campus’ sustainability efforts.”

A “living document” that will be updated on a regular basis, the plan was the product of UCSB’s Campus Planning Committee’s 17-member Subcommittee on Sustainability, chaired by Marc Fisher, associate vice chancellor for campus design and facilities, in consultation with a group of about 75 students, faculty and staff. Scientists and scholars from UCSB’s various departments — including the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, the Marine Science Institute, the Department of Environmental Studies and the Department of Geography — also contributed to the plan.

The sustainability plan compliments the Green Building and Clean Energy policy adopted systemwide by the UC Regents in July 2003, as well as with the recently completed UCSB Long Range Development Plan that is under public review.

The sustainability plan outlines UCSB’s intentions to improve its practices over the next 20 years by focusing on various areas of operation, such as food and supplies procurement and waste disposal, with the goals of increasing efficiency and minimizing waste.

With respect to the campus and its facilities, UCSB plans to adopt practices that would conserve both water and energy, outfit or retrofit its buildings with green designs, and protect and maintain the campus’ natural and landscaped areas. UCSB will also endeavor to decrease traffic impacts on campus by emphasizing alternative transportation.

Education and outreach is also a component of the sustainability plan, as a major goal is to build environmental awareness within the campus and its community.

Following the plan’s formal adoption and its implementation, Yang will appoint a special panel to advise, set priorities and monitor the campus’ efforts toward meeting its sustainability goals.

