Discover the Nectar of the Gods at UCSB’s Next Culture & Nature Series Event at Wine Cask

By Jennifer Zacharias for Wine Cask | January 7, 2014 | 9:03 a.m.

On Jan. 23, UCSB’s Culture & Nature Series continues at Wine Cask, with an exclusive food and wine tasting event designed to discover Italian wine culture and its rich and ancient agricultural tradition.

Widely known for producing some of the best wines crafted from Italian varietals in Santa Barbara County, Palmina will make the perfect partner for this evening of food and wine exploration.

Even for food and wine aficionados, this isn’t your typical winemaker dinner. What happens when we drink a glass (or two) of good wine? In addition to delicious food tastings by Chef Brandon Hughes and Palmina’s spectacular wines, guests will be enlightened by an engaging presentation by UCSB professor Jon Snyder titled “Wine: A Path to the Senses.” Professor Snyder will share insights about wine and Italian culture, as well as the effects of wine on the mind, heart, and language.

As part of the UCSB presentation, there also will be a surprise performance, making this dinner unlike any other dinner event you’ve attended.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a reception in Wine Cask’s historic courtyard featuring artisan cheese and charcuterie paired with Palmina’s Lumina, a sparkling Nebbiolo, while guests await the beginning of the program. Next, guests will move into the Gold Room for Professor Snyder’s presentation, and then begin their food and wine journey, indulging in Italian-inspired hors d’oeuvres like Polenta Croquettes with fontina cheese and white truffles, Beef Cheek Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter and Reggiano Parmigiano, and Frito Misto with traditional Piedmontese red sauce.

Palmina will pour their award-winning selections of wines throughout the night, including Arneis, Dolcetto, Barbera and Nebbiolo. And of course, no dinner at Wine Cask would be complete without a sweet finish from Pastry Chef Rosie Moot, who will set up an assortment of mini dolce to complete the evening.

Wine lovers will not want to miss this exceptionally unique evening at Wine Cask. Tickets are $65 per person, all-inclusive. For reservations, please call Wine Cask at 805.966.9463.

UCSB’s Culture & Nature series began last spring, and will continue through the academic year with events designed to highlight the interrelation between nature and the environment and religion, art, literature and other fields within the humanities and arts. The series will have five events throughout the 2013-14 academic year, including a free program about water and environmental issues at the Natural History Museum on Feb. 6, a lecture dinner at Wine Cask on April 17 highlighting sustainable seafood in Santa Barbara, and a final talk on cultural history of empires at the Natural History Museum on May 22.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 

