UCSB Culture & Nature Series Partners with Wine Cask, Museum of Natural History

This year, UCSB is proud to debut a new Culture & Nature Series, a UC Santa Barbara Public Humanities series co-sponsored by Wine Cask restaurant and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Events in the series are designed to highlight the interrelation between nature and the environment and religion, art, literature and other fields within the humanities and fine arts.

"The series examines how people interact with nature, and how that interaction shapes our world," said John Majewski, professor of history and associate dean of humanities and fine arts in the College of Letters and Science.

He is organizing the event with Stefania Tutino, professor of religious studies and history and associate dean of humanities and fine arts at UCSB.

"Humanists have something to say about how societies and cultures interpret nature and how the natural environment impacts society," Majewski said. "Our faculty members are excited about sharing their research with the broader Santa Barbara community."

The UCSB Culture & Nature Series will open up compelling dialogue about cultural dimensions including food culture, the environment and sustainability. Each will feature the research of UCSB scholars who are actively engaged in understanding the historical and cultural importance of their particular topics.

Presentations at the Wine Cask will feature UCSB humanities scholars exploring the significance of specific foods or culinary trends, and will be followed by a themed dinner that highlights the cultural dimensions of that specific food, from a culinary perspective.

“Wine Cask is delighted to partner with UCSB on this unique series,” said Mitchell Sjerven, Wine Cask co-owner. “The programs will give the community an opportunity to hear a fascinating story while indulging in what we do best — a true food culture experience.”

UCSB’s Culture & Nature series began last spring, with an evening of talks at the Museum of Natural History about the Plague that explored social, religious and artistic responses to massive epidemics. The series continues through the 2013-14 academic year with the following upcoming events:

» Beer: Explore the history and evolution of beer in America at Wine Cask, Nov. 14

» Wine: Discover the nectar of the Gods at a food and wine tasting at Wine Cask, Jan. 23

» Water: Environmental issues at the Museum of Natural History, Feb. 6

» Fish: Lecture and dinner highlighting sustainable seafood in Santa Barbara, at Wine Cask, April 17

» Empire: How culture and nature together shape empires, at the Natural History Museum, May 22

History of Beer at Wine Cask, Nov. 14

On Thursday, UC Santa Barbara, Wine Cask and Telegraph Brewing Co. will make you rediscover your taste for history with a delectable three-course beer pairing dinner, accompanied by a lecture by historian Lisa Jacobson about the fascinating history of beer in America.

At one time a reviled commodity — and banned in 1919 as part of Prohibition — beer has become a familiar presence in American life. During this dinner and talk, Jacobson will examine beer's remarkable transformation from societal scourge to emblem of the good life. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by Jacobson’s address, titled "Beer: From Prohibition to America's Emblem of the Good Life?" Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The three-course dinner will be prepared by Wine Cask executive chef Brandon Hughes, tempting guests with highlights like Wild Boar Sausages, Shepherd’s Pie and Chocolate Espresso Mousse. Each course will be paired with a robust selection of seasonal beers from Telegraph Brewing Co. Telegraph will also have members from their brewing team on hand to answer questions.

This dinner is $50 per person all inclusive. For reservations, please call Wine Cask at 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.