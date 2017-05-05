Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Curtain Going Up on 4 Plays by UCSB Students

By Una Mladenovic for UCSB Department of Theater and Dance | May 5, 2017 | 10:00 a.m.

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present New Works Lab at the Performing Arts Theater. The production is split into two programs, each with two original UCSB student-written plays.

Program A will be performed at 8 p.m. May 11, 19, 20 and 2 p.m. May 13 and 21. Program B will be at 8 p.m. May 12, 13, 18, and 20.

Program A showcases Gang Sines, written by Malique Guinn and directed by Rebecca Wear, as well as The Last Video Game, written and directed by Tristan Newcomb. Both plays highlight themes of aspiring fame and fortune.

Program B presents The Couch, by Andalusia Kear, directed by Tyler X Koontz, and In His Hands, by Miriam Dance, directed by Sian Harden.

These two plays explore the theme of human vulnerability, and the effects of exploiting the vulnerability of damaged souls.

The four pieces have undergone rigorous and intensive revisions since their inception over a year ago, with support from faculty and staff mentors.

As part of a collaborative workshop, New Works Lab incorporates all parts of the production and promotion, student playwrights, directors, actors, designers, stage managers, and publicists working together to create these new pieces.

Gang Sines takes place in a small town, and focuses on the unique endeavors of a mathlete, Carl, who is trying to solve a renowned equation worth $500,000.

But an old bully resurfaces, bringing obstacles to attaining Carl’s goal that even a math genius struggles to work out.

The Last Video Game focuses on the remembrance of Ben, a good friend and a young hopeful game designer.

The death of any young student is inherently tragic, but what if that death could bring everlasting fame and renown? In the crowded landscape of media products, a creator's death can be a major advantage.

The Couch is the story of Wendy and Lucy, a young couple struggling with the internal battle of being perfect, happy and loving. In the living room of the couple's one-bedroom apartment, the two mend and tear at their relationship.

It is a touching and alarmingly relate-able story of human relationships.

In His Hands tells the story of Rose, a girl who begins to question the church in which she has been raised. A brainwashed congregation surrounds Rose, who has put their faith in a man calling himself the apostle of God.

At her young age, she learns a hard truth that opens her eyes and forces her to make a dangerous decision.

The student playwrights provide the eclectic voices behind these productions and have spearheaded their year-long transformation.

General admission tickets are $17; tickets for students, faculty, staff, alumni, seniors and children are $13. Buy tickets at the A.S. Box Office 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 893-3022 or online at theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB Department of Theater and Dance.

 
