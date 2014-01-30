Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Dean Jane Close Conoley Chosen as First Woman to Lead Cal State-Long Beach

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 30, 2014 | 5:16 p.m.

UCSB’s Jane Close Conoley was chosen this week as the new president of California State University-Long Beach, and will be leaving Santa Barbara in July.

 

Jane Close Conoley
Jane Close Conoley

Conoley was appointed by the Board of Trustees and will be the university’s first female president, according to CSULB.

She has been dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education since 2006, and also taught counseling, clinical and school psychology. She left for most of 2013 to be interim chancellor of UC Riverside. She took it as an opportunity to learn about strategic planning, she told Noozhawk at the time.

“Our UC Santa Barbara community will feel her loss keenly,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said in a letter to the campus community Thursday. “At the same time, we are proud and thrilled that Dean Conoley has been appointed to this important leadership position, where she will be able to contribute in new and exciting ways to California’s higher education system and our global academic community.”

The campus will form a search advisory committee for the next dean, since Conoley starts her new job Aug. 1. In addition to her leadership at the Gevirtz school, she is well known for her research in school psychology, Yang said.

Former CSULB President F. King Alexander left in mid-2013 to become chancellor of Louisiana State University A&M and was temporarily replaced by provost Donald Para.

Conoley will take over for Para in July, according to the university.

“She has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving students, encouraging diversity and pursuing excellence,” Associated Students president John Haberstroh said in a statement. “The coming months are sure to be an exciting and transformative period for CSULB, and we eagerly await her arrival!”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 