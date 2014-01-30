UCSB Dean Jane Close Conoley Chosen as First Woman to Lead Cal State-Long Beach

UCSB’s Jane Close Conoley was chosen this week as the new president of California State University-Long Beach, and will be leaving Santa Barbara in July.

Conoley was appointed by the Board of Trustees and will be the university’s first female president, according to CSULB.

She has been dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education since 2006, and also taught counseling, clinical and school psychology. She left for most of 2013 to be interim chancellor of UC Riverside. She took it as an opportunity to learn about strategic planning, she told Noozhawk at the time.

“Our UC Santa Barbara community will feel her loss keenly,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said in a letter to the campus community Thursday. “At the same time, we are proud and thrilled that Dean Conoley has been appointed to this important leadership position, where she will be able to contribute in new and exciting ways to California’s higher education system and our global academic community.”

The campus will form a search advisory committee for the next dean, since Conoley starts her new job Aug. 1. In addition to her leadership at the Gevirtz school, she is well known for her research in school psychology, Yang said.

Former CSULB President F. King Alexander left in mid-2013 to become chancellor of Louisiana State University A&M and was temporarily replaced by provost Donald Para.

Conoley will take over for Para in July, according to the university.

“She has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving students, encouraging diversity and pursuing excellence,” Associated Students president John Haberstroh said in a statement. “The coming months are sure to be an exciting and transformative period for CSULB, and we eagerly await her arrival!”

