Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Marine Ecologist Steve Gaines Takes on Overfishing as Part of Vibrant Oceans Initiative

By Allyson Werner, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | February 8, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

Steve Gaines, marine ecologist and dean of the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UC Santa Barbara, dedicates a large chunk of his time to researching marine ecology and conservation, and establishing sustainable fisheries.

Steve Gaines
Steve Gaines

In fact, he is the principal investigator for the Sustainable Fisheries Group, which promotes sustainable management for the world’s fisheries through a variety of partnerships. Among the group’s partners are UCSB researchers, nongovernmental organizations and, now, Bloomberg Philanthropies, which recently announced a $53 million initiative to restore the oceans’ fish population over five years.

The Sustainable Fisheries Group was founded in 2006 by Gaines and economist Chris Costello, and is a collaboration between UCSB’s Marine Science Institute and the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

“We combine economics and ecology,” Gaines said during a brief interview. “We want to find ways to sustainably manage fisheries.”

SFG seeks to find a balance between the immediate economic incentive to overfish and the long-term security of the world’s fish population. Gaines argues that fisheries will actually benefit economically in the long run if ocean fish populations are restored.

“Today you catch fewer fish and then you pay back that money in the future when you are catching a lot more fish,” he said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Vibrant Oceans Initiative will focus on the fish populations in Brazil, Chile and the Philippines. The three locations were chosen based on analysis from Gaines and SFG.

“(We can) estimate how long it will take and the economic upside to fixing the fisheries,” Gaines said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies then selected three countries using this information and a variety of other factors.

Gaines explained that their analyses are based on a variety of factors, including the reproduction rates of the fish.

“Sharks and rays, for example, take a long time to recover,” he said. “The fastest way to recover is to close the fishery entirely, but that’s the most (economically) painful.

“The goal of this is not to stop at those three countries. It’s actually to expand pretty dramatically beyond that.”

He posed the question, “How do we take solutions that we know work and replicate them in many locations?”

Bloomberg Philanthropies also selected three best-in-class partners: Oceana, Rare and Eko Asset Management, all of which have dedicated time, money and energy to solving the world’s overfishing problem.

Gaines has worked with all three organizations, but currently is more involved with Rare. 

“Rare is a conservation NGO that focuses on ... convincing communities that these are good things to do and getting them to value their conservation efforts,” he said.

Gaines has been actively involved with ocean fishery initiatives since college. He received his B.S. in biology from UC Irvine before getting his Ph.D. in ecology from Oregon State University.

“I was very interested in just how oceans work,” he said. “They are very mysterious.”

Noozhawk intern Allyson Werner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 