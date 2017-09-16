Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Dean’s Lecture to Target Education, Diversity, Democracy

By George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School | September 16, 2017 | 8:42 a.m.

UCSB's Gevirtz School will debut the Dean’s Lecture Series on Education, Diversity and Democracy with a talk by Dean Jeffrey Milem.

Titled Education, Diversity and Democracy: How Can We Fulfill Higher Education’s Promise to Prepare Citizens for an Increasingly Diverse Democracy? the free event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in UCSB's MultiCultural Theater.

Milem, a professor and dean at the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, will discuss the ways in which higher education stakeholders can work together to create equitable, vibrant, engaging institutions that prepare citizens for an increasingly diverse democracy.

His talk will build upon three decades of scholarship regarding race relations and education, the outcomes of diversity in higher education, and the essential components of diverse and equitable learning environments.

The lecture series will bring preeminent thought leaders, educators and public figures who will stimulate us to reflect on the important role that education plays, or should play, in helping to build a democratic society that is becoming increasingly diverse.

“While these topics and issues have always been important to explore, the current state of public discourse greatly amplifies the need for us all to engage in critical conversations that will enhance our understanding and create collective action,” Milem said.

Prior to coming to UCSB, Milem was the Ernest W. McFarland Distinguished Professor in Leadership for Educational Policy and Reform in the College of Education at the University of Arizona. He is a Fellow of the American Educational Research Association.

Milem’s research focuses on the ways in which colleges and universities can be organized to enhance equity, access and success for all students; the racial context within higher education; and the relationship between how colleges and universities organize themselves and student outcomes and faculty role performance.

As a recognized expert in the area of racial dynamics in higher education, Milem has been commissioned to do research by the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Harvard Civil Rights Project, the American Council on Education, the Association of American Colleges and Universities, and the American Educational Research Association’s Panel on Racial Dynamics in Higher Education.

With his colleagues Mitchell Chang and Anthony Antonio, Milem co-authored Making Diversity Work on Campus: A Research Based Perspective, published by the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

The work translates research demonstrating the educational benefits of diversity to develop a roadmap for college leaders of the conditions that must be in place if they are to maximize the opportunities for teaching and learning that racial diversity provides.

Milem contributed to two books that Justice Sandra Day O’Connor cited in her majority opinion in Grutter v. Bollinger as being influential in helping to document the university’s claim regarding the educational benefits of diversity.

Milem was a faculty member at the University of Maryland and Vanderbilt University. He earned his B.A. in political science from Michigan State University, his M.Ed. from the University of Vermont, and his Ph.D. from UCLA.

— George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School.

 
