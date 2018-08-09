UCSB Defender Faouzi Taieb on Hermann Trophy List

Soccer

Junior defender and St. Francis Brooklyn transfer Faouzi Taieb was named to the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, it was announced by United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Thursday.

Taieb, a native of Marseille, France, is one of 32 student-athletes around the country to be considered for the prestigious award and becomes the seventh Gaucho all-time to be recognized joining Tyler Rosenlund (2005), Andy Iro (2006, 2007), Eric Avila (2007), Chris Pontius (2008), Sam Garza (2011) and Nick DePuy (2016). Iro, Pontius, DePuy (2015) and Luis Silva (2011) were named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists.

"Faouzi is a key part of what we're trying to do this year, particularly with our defense," head coach Tim Vom Steeg said in February. "As the Defensive Player of the Year in the Northeast Conference, we're adding not only the best defender in that conference, but one of the best defenders in the nation. Furthermore, he brings two years of Division I and NCAA Tournament experience which will be a valued addition to our team."

Taieb anchored a St. Francis Brooklyn defense that allowed just two goals during conference play and was named ECAC and NEC Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts. The 6-foot-3 defender was also named to the All-Northeast Region First Team as a sophomore and was the seventh Terrier in program history to earn NEC Rookie of the Year honors. In two seasons at St. Francis Brooklyn, Taieb played in 34 matches and scored five goals, three of which were game winners. According to Top Drawer Soccer, he was rated as the No. 2 player in the Northeast Conference.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. This year's winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.