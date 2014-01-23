Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:00 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Delaying Start of Fall Classes to Avoid Conflict with Jewish Holidays

Winter break will be shortened from three weeks to two weeks to accommodate the schedule change

By Allyson Werner, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | January 23, 2014 | 5:32 p.m.

In order to avoid conflict with the Jewish high holidays, fall classes at UCSB will start a week later than normal this year, and students will have a truncated winter break.

The schedule change will affect all University of California campuses except UC Berkeley and UC Merced, university officials announced.

Rosh Hashanah, the two-day Jewish New Year holiday, starts the night of Sept. 24.

However, the holidays are not consistent each year; last fall Rosh Hashanah began the night of Sept. 4. Yom Kippur, which only lasts one day, starts the evening of Oct. 3.

UC campuses on the quarter system, including UCSB, will start fall classes this year on Oct. 2 and end the quarter on Dec. 19, giving students two weeks of vacation before the winter quarter begins on Jan. 5.

That means that winter break will be only two weeks instead of three.

The change was made in response to past complaints from Jewish families that move-in days at campus dormitories had been held on the Jewish high holidays.

“The only option was to shorten the winter break,” said Brooke Converse, a UC system spokeswoman.

While some students applaud the move, Ben Gross, a Jewish UCSB graduate student working toward his Ph.D. in mathematics, said he feels the policy goes too far.

“I thinks it’s a bit extreme,” he said. “We have a whole week to move in. At most you miss one possible move-in day.”

Noozhawk intern Allyson Werner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 