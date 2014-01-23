UCSB Delaying Start of Fall Classes to Avoid Conflict with Jewish Holidays

Winter break will be shortened from three weeks to two weeks to accommodate the schedule change

In order to avoid conflict with the Jewish high holidays, fall classes at UCSB will start a week later than normal this year, and students will have a truncated winter break.

The schedule change will affect all University of California campuses except UC Berkeley and UC Merced, university officials announced.

Rosh Hashanah, the two-day Jewish New Year holiday, starts the night of Sept. 24.

However, the holidays are not consistent each year; last fall Rosh Hashanah began the night of Sept. 4. Yom Kippur, which only lasts one day, starts the evening of Oct. 3.

UC campuses on the quarter system, including UCSB, will start fall classes this year on Oct. 2 and end the quarter on Dec. 19, giving students two weeks of vacation before the winter quarter begins on Jan. 5.

That means that winter break will be only two weeks instead of three.

The change was made in response to past complaints from Jewish families that move-in days at campus dormitories had been held on the Jewish high holidays.

“The only option was to shorten the winter break,” said Brooke Converse, a UC system spokeswoman.

While some students applaud the move, Ben Gross, a Jewish UCSB graduate student working toward his Ph.D. in mathematics, said he feels the policy goes too far.

“I thinks it’s a bit extreme,” he said. “We have a whole week to move in. At most you miss one possible move-in day.”

