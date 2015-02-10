Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:51 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Department of Economics Receives $5 Million Gift from Alumnus Richard Aster

Peter Rupert is a professor of economics, chair of the Economics Department and executive director of UCSB’s Economic Forecast Project.
Peter Rupert is a professor of economics, chair of the Economics Department and executive director of UCSB’s Economic Forecast Project. (George Foulsham / UCSB photo)
By Shelly Leachman for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | February 10, 2015 | 12:00 p.m.

The biggest major for undergraduates at UC Santa Barbara has received a massive cash boost: a gift of nearly $5 million.

The unexpected, and largely unrestricted, donation to UCSB’s Department of Economics comes from the estate of an alumnus who stayed close to his alma mater throughout his adult life.

Richard Aster played basketball and ran track and field for the Gauchos, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from UCSB in the 1960s. He went on to a successful career in finance that eventually saw him launch the highly respected Meridian Funds and reach the upper echelons of fund managers. Aster died in 2012.

His legacy will live on at UCSB thanks to the infusion of estate funds, which will support two lecture series and a number of student scholarships, plus create an endowed faculty chair in his name.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

All told, the estate funds provide an unprecedented opportunity to bolster UCSB’s well-regarded economics department — home to some 2,400 undergrads, 70 graduate students and one Nobel laureate (professor Finn Kydland won the economics prize in 2004) — according to current chair Peter Rupert.

“The Aster money is going to lift us up in every dimension, from undergraduates to endowed chairs and everything in between,” said Rupert, a professor of economics and executive director of the UCSB Economics Forecast Project. “The gift will help the department achieve greater impacts in the economics profession and in policy circles as well as helping to attract the best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students. The ability to hire better faculty and attract better students increases the value of the economics degree from UCSB. And as the value of the degree continues to grow, we think it is an opportune time for alumni to re-engage with the Department of Economics to invest in the future.

“Students get good jobs with degrees from here — very good jobs. And they’re getting them as juniors. These jobs are being held for them while they finish school. They’re going to accounting firms, or back to New York to do finance. We have some amazing alumni doing some amazing things.”

Economics is the most popular major at UCSB, enrolling upwards of 2,400 undergraduate students each year. The department offers Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics, business economics, economics/mathematics and business economics with an emphasis in accounting. There are, on average, as many as 70 graduate students in the department pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees.

The department’s programs in environmental and experimental economics have ranked among the top ten of their kind in recent years. A still-new, state-of-the-art behavioral economics lab is helping UCSB to grow its noted prowess in the cognitive end of the discipline as well.

And thanks to the new donation, more growth is sure to come.

“The Aster gift will be truly transformational for our Department of Economics,” said Melvin Oliver, executive dean of the College of Letters and Science, and the SAGE Sara Miller McCune Dean of Social Sciences, at UCSB. “It is rare for departments to receive these kinds of resources to enhance the educational experience of students and to add to a world-class faculty. With these generous funds from Richard Aster’s estate, and the continued growth in its engaged alumni base, the economic department’s future is unlimited.”

— Shelly Leachman represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 