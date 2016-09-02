UCSB Department of Theater and Dance Presents The Odyssey Project

The Odyssey Project returns triumphantly for its sixth year to help change the lives of incarcerated teens. The project seeks to empower youth through theater as they grapple with life issues and explore alternative solutions to find a path home — to their own personal Ithaca.

The Odyssey Project is inspired by Homer’s great work. It draws metaphoric parallels between Odysseus’ long and harrowing journey, the incarcerated teens’ journey towards identity and their even longer journey to lasting freedom.

The juveniles are serving time in Los Prietos Boys Camp (LPBC) detention center, a rehabilitative facility maintained by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

The teens are paired with UC Santa Barbara students for a six-week collaboration. During this process, the cast examines their lives through the heroic lens of Homer’s Odyssey.

This creative partnership culminates in an original, fully produced show with lighting, costumes, projections, masks and music before a live audience.

The UCSB students benefit by learning that a valuable source of their inspiration as artists, educators and social workers emanates from human stories, both their own and others.

For the incarcerated teens, this is a rare, innovative and bold program, premised on the observation that, like Odysseus, they will need skills, courage and enormous persistence to reach their life goals in a world filled with obstacles.

The Odyssey Project was founded in 2011 by Michael Morgan, lecturer of theater at UCSB. Morgan grew up in Harlem and is sensitive to the plight of youth of color born in challenging neighborhoods.

The program is made possible by the shared vision and continued cooperation between UCSB, the City of Santa Barbara and the county’s department of probation.

“The fact that institutional parties like these can and do actually work together with compassion and a common sense perception of the greater good is not only heartening and wonderful but it proves that such a thing really can happen, and therefore needs to happen more often, in more places,” Morgan says.

The Odyssey Project will stage its 2016 performance at 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 2016, at Center Stage Theater. Tickets are $20 and due to limited availability should be purchased in advance at www.centerstagetheater.org.

— Tyler X Koontz is the programming assistant for the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance.