See The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963 at UCSB Performing Arts Theater

A story of love and courage in time of great civil unrest

UCSB’s Department of Theater and Dance will present a LAUNCH PAD preview production of The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963. Performances will be Feb. 14-24 in the Performing Arts Theater. Show times are 8 p.m. Feb. 14-16 and 19-23, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23-24.

Based on the book by Christopher Paul Curtis and adapted for the stage by Cheryl L. West, The Watsons Go to Birmingham —1963 is a story of family, love and perseverance.

The play centers on a buoyant, loving Michigan family of five traveling south to Alabama during the turbulent summer of 1963, a time of racially motivated upheaval and civil unrest.

Ten-year-old Kenny is conflicted about this family vacation, but as his world expands, Kenny learns he’s more courageous than he ever thought himself capable.

LAUNCH PAD has created a play development process that is allowing West, and 13 playwrights before her, to develop her play in an environment that encourages evolution, creativity and collaboration.

To fully prepare for a play’s introduction to the public in UCSB’s Performing Arts Theater, LAUNCH PAD gives emerging playwrights the opportunity to work with professionals at UCSB, aspiring student actors and experienced actors to create a production.

LAUNCH PAD was created by Risa Brainin in 2005, who remains as its artistic director, and is directing the production.

The novel The Watsons Go to Birmingham —1963 is recognized as a revolutionary and endearing piece of literature, receiving the distinguished John Newbery Award.

The Newbery Award is granted annually by the Association for Library Service for Children (a division of the American Library Association) for “the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.”

West’s plays have been seen in off-Broadway and on Broadway, in England and America. She has written TV and film projects for Disney, Paramount, MTV Flims, Showtime, TNT, HBO, CBS.

Currently, West is working on commissions for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Goodman, Seattle Rep, Seattle Children's Theater, among her work at UCSB.

To commemorate the production, the Theater and Dance Department is organizing a free symposium — Timely Intersections: Black Histories, on the Page and Stage, at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in the HSSB McCune Conference Room at UCSB.

The symposium, which will include prominent authors and professors such as Curtis and West, is designed to unite thinkers from performance and literary studies and the field of children’s literature to explore the complexities of adapting black histories to the page and the stage.

Considering both literature and theater have advanced causes of black liberation across historical eras and genres, the department’s aim is to think through creative adaptations of black (hi)stories as both a conduit for social change and a mode of education.

West’s play demonstrates the power of relationships, hidden strength, and love, while the symposium focuses on the complexities of adapting black histories to the page and the stage.

Tickets to see The Watsons Go to Birmingham —1963 are $12-$20. For tickets and more information, visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB.