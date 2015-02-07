UCSB Dorm Evacuated After ‘Suspicious Package’ Found

A UC Santa Barbara dormitory was evacuated early Saturday after a "suspicious package" was found nearby, according to the UCSB Police Department.

Residents of the Santa Rosa dorm were asked to move to the San Nicholas dorm at about 12:30 a.m., police said in an alert emailed by the university.

The suspicious package was discovered near the De La Guerra Commons dining hall, police said.

About two hours later, the residents were allowed to return to their dorm after the item "was examined and found not to be dangerous," the university said in a subsequent statement.

Further details were not provide.

