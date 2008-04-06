UCSB Doubles Up on UC Davis, 6-1

No. 56 UCSB swept the doubles and got off to a quick start in singles to cruise past UC Davis, 6-1, at the Recreation Center Courts on Saturday.
The Gauchos (10-6 overall, 3-1 Big West Conference) will play their final home match of the season and celebrate Senior Day at noon Saturday against Big West rival Pacific. A win against the Tigers could give the Gauchos a share of the regular season Big West title and secure the No. 1 seeding for the conference championships.
Sunday’s match is a big one for your Gauchos. To further encourage you to come out to the Rec Cen courts, The Habit will be giving away Free Burger Coupons to the first 100 Gauchos fans in attendance. Hope to see you at the courts.
Go Gauchos!
No. 56 UCSB 6, UC Davis 1
Doubles
No. 1 — Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Dan Elefant / Reiser (UCD) 8-5
No. 2 — Alex Konigsfeldt / Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) defeated Landes / Garcia (UCD) 8-1
No. 3 — Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated Amaroli / Liang (UCD) 8-1
Singles
No. 1 — Philip Therp (UCSB) defeated Henri Landes (UCD) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) defeated Justin Garcia (UCD) 6-0, 6-4
No. 3 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Nick Lopez (UCD) 6-2, 6-4
No. 4 — Dan Elefant (UCD) defeated Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) 7-5, 3-6, (10-5)
No. 5 — Max Taylor (UCSB) defeated Tyler Lee (UCD) 6-3, 6-2
No. 6 — Taylor Chavez Goggin (UCSB) defeated Hunter Lee (UCD) 7-6, 6-4
Next Matches
Pacific, noon Sunday, Recreation Center Courts
No. 13 Pepperdine, 2 p.m. Thursday, Malibu
Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.