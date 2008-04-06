Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Doubles Up on UC Davis, 6-1

Today's showdown with Pacific could gives Gauchos share of Big West title. First 100 fans at match to receive burger coupons for The Habit.

By Marty Davis | April 6, 2008 | 12:11 a.m.

No. 56 UCSB swept the doubles and got off to a quick start in singles to cruise past UC Davis, 6-1, at the Recreation Center Courts on Saturday.

The Gauchos (10-6 overall, 3-1 Big West Conference) will play their final home match of the season and celebrate Senior Day at noon Saturday against Big West rival Pacific.  A win against the Tigers could give the Gauchos a share of the regular season Big West title and secure the No. 1 seeding for the conference championships.

Sunday’s match is a big one for your Gauchos.  To further encourage you to come out to the Rec Cen courts, The Habit will be giving away Free Burger Coupons to the first 100 Gauchos fans in attendance. Hope to see you at the courts.

Go Gauchos!

No. 56 UCSB 6, UC Davis 1

Doubles
No. 1 — Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Dan Elefant / Reiser (UCD) 8-5
No. 2 — Alex Konigsfeldt / Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) defeated Landes / Garcia (UCD) 8-1
No. 3 — Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) defeated Amaroli / Liang (UCD) 8-1

Singles
No. 1 — Philip Therp (UCSB) defeated Henri Landes (UCD) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) defeated Justin Garcia (UCD) 6-0, 6-4
No. 3 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Nick Lopez (UCD) 6-2, 6-4
No. 4 — Dan Elefant (UCD) defeated Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) 7-5, 3-6, (10-5)
No. 5 — Max Taylor  (UCSB) defeated Tyler Lee (UCD) 6-3, 6-2
No. 6 — Taylor Chavez Goggin (UCSB) defeated Hunter Lee (UCD) 7-6, 6-4

Next Matches
Pacific, noon Sunday, Recreation Center Courts
No. 13 Pepperdine, 2 p.m. Thursday, Malibu

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 