UCSB Downed by Cal State Bakersfield in Gaucho Classic II Opener

Softball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos softball team were defeated in their first game of the Gaucho Classic II 10-6 to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Campus Diamond on Saturday morning. The Roadrunners achieved season highs in runs, hits, and RBIs

The Gauchos got off to a hot start, leading 6-2 after two innings thanks to a two-run home run from sophomore first baseman Alyssa Diaz in the bottom of the first inning and a three-run blast from junior second baseman Sierra Altmeyer in the next frame.

As soon as the Gaucho offense started to fizzle out, CSU Bakersfield's bats started to come alive. The Roadrunners pulled ahead in the top of the fourth inning with a three-run home run to left field from Jocelyn Betancourt in what was ultimately a seven-run inning. An RBI single from Cydney Curran in the top of the sixth capped a hot day at the plate for the visitors, in which they achieved a season high in runs, hits, and RBIs.

Daryn Hitzel (2-4) earned the win for Bakersfield in relief of Summer Evans after allowing four hits and striking out three in four innings pitched.

Freshman Emily Schuttish pitched 3.1 innings in her first home start and appearance on the season. Senior Lena Mayer (3-6) was given the loss. Sophomore Lilliana Rodriguez and Junior Veronika Gulvin appeared in relief.

The Gauchos continue their Gaucho Classic II campaign on Sunday at Campus Diamond, starting with a rematch with the Roadrunners at 9:00 AM and followed by the first of three games in two days against Seattle University at 3:45 PM.